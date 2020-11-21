Burbank, California is looking a lot more like Gotham City after a large bronze statue of Batman was placed on display in the city. Standing at seven and a half feet tall and weighing in at 600 pounds, the statue was created by digital sculptor Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra and crafted by American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication. The result of a collaboration between DC and Visit Burbank, the bronze Batman now resides at the AMC Walkway of downtown Burbank. City officials are hoping that the statue will serve as a "selfie spot" to help draw people to the area and highlight the city's connection to the entertainment industry.

Batman, the iconic DC Super Hero, is in Burbank so pay him a visit the next time you’re in Downtown Burbank. Learn more about the Batman Statue, funded by Visit Burbank, here https://t.co/ButaZi42Ad



Watch the Virtual Unveiling here: https://t.co/SVt9shDNDPpic.twitter.com/oC0yiPCdUV — City of Burbank (@BurbankCA) November 21, 2020

Of course, Batman has had many different looks and styles for his Batsuit across many mediums. The new Burbank statue is modeled in particular after how the Dark Knight appears in the Batman comic book storyline Hush. Published in monthly installments between Oct. 2002 and Sept. 2003, Hush was written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Jim Lee and Scott Williams. The story was an immediate hit with DC readers, becoming an immediate best-seller and getting multiple reprints in the years to come.

"Now Batman has found another amazing home here in the heart of Burbank, the city in which so many of his stories have been created, animated, filmed and brought to life," Lee said in a video posted online, revealing the new Batman statue. "I'm honored that this beautiful, larger-than-life statue of Batman is based on one of the iconic poses from a story I drew called Batman Hush."

"The Batman sculpture and the ones to follow help showcase Burbank as a leading tourist destination and will further highlight the city's statue as the media's capital of the world," added Burbank Mayor Sharon Springer, encouraging visitors to post photos of the statue on social media using the hashtag #BurbankBatman.

Hush is also the first Batman story to introduce Hush, a supervillain who disguises himself as Bruce Wayne to torment the Dark Knight. His secret identity, Thomas Elliott, is a surgeon and former friend of Wayne who uses his surgical skills to assume Bruce's identity after realizing that he is Batman. The Hush character has since been featured in many other Batman-based mediums, including appearances in the TV shows Gotham and Batwoman and the hit video game Batman: Arkham City. The storyline was also adapted for last year's animated movie Batman: Hush, which puts a big twist on the storyline between Elliott and Wayne.

Batman getting a new statue in Burbank comes just a few months after another famous fictional character was given a large monument of his own. In the British Columbia town of Hope, where the classic Sylvester Stallone movie First Blood was filmed, a wooden statue of John Rambo toting a machine gun was placed on display. While this year brought about great controversy over the removal of historical monuments, erecting statues of universally-loved pop culture icons like Batman and Rambo are something all of us should be able to get behind. This news comes to us from CBS.