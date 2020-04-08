Fans of Batman: The Animated Series are in luck, as Kevin Conroy, who voiced the beloved character in the animated DC show, is returning to that universe for a live reading. Back in February, DC Comics announced a new book Batman: The Adventures Continue, which takes place in the same universe as the show. Now, DC has revealed that Conroy will perform a live-reading of the first issue this week on Instagram.

Kevin Conroy is set to conduct a live dramatic reading of Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 this Thursday, April 9, at 10 am PT on DC's Instagram. The digital-first comic was written by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, who produced the original show. The book features art by Ty Templeton, color by Monica Kubina and a cover by Dave Johnson. The first issue is available now, so readers can grab a digital copy before Thursday's live-reading, should they so choose.

Lovingly referred to by many fans as "the one true Batman," Kevin Conroy originated the role in the Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series, which remains one of the most beloved depictions of the character in any medium outside the comics to this day. Conroy has since reprised the role in many different projects, such as the Justice League animated show, a number of animated DC movies, and the Arkham video games. Conroy recently revealed on Twitter that he would be open to continuing the show if Bruce Timm and Paul Dini were interested. Your move, Warner Bros. For now, this live reading will have to suffice.

Batman: The Adventures Continue is a six-issue miniseries that will pick up where the show left off. In issue #1, S.T.A.R. Labs in Gotham City is attacked by a giant robot that steals an entire room from the laboratory, leaving many questions that Batman will need to answer. Who's controlling the robot? How will Batman stop the mechanized menace? And what does it all have to do with Lex Luthor's sudden return to Gotham?

This comes at a time when the comic book industry is facing a great deal of uncertainty. New books aren't being distributed, as comic book stores all around the U.S. are closed down, given the social distancing orders in place. Even the big companies like DC and Marvel are struggling at the moment. That being the case, shedding some positive light on a highly-anticipated new series featuring one of the most iconic characters in all of comics feels like a good idea.

Those who wish to follow along simply need to tune in over on DC's Instagram page this Thursday morning. Batman: The Adventures Continue issue #2 is set to arrive via digital comic book retailers on April 15. With any luck, this will become a tradition and Kevin Conroy can read each issue of the series as they arrive. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves. This news comes to us via DCComics.com.