Fans of Batman: The Animated Series have reason to celebrate. DC Comics has revealed that they are publishing a sequel to the beloved animated show, which comes from original producers Paul Dini and Alan Burnett. The six-issue miniseries, titled Batman: The Adventures Continue, is set to arrive later this year, with "digital-first" issues arriving before physical copies hit shelves.

Paul Dini and Alan Burnett are set to pen the series, which will feature art from Ty Templeton. The group previously collaborated on a BTAS tie-in book titled Batman Adventures. Several preview pages have been revealed, which look incredibly faithful to what fans will remember from the show, in addition to teasing several characters such as Batgirl, Nightwing and, for the first time in this universe, Jason Todd. Dini had this to say about it.

"We'd gone from Dick Grayson to Tim Drake, and we had left out Jason. What we're doing with this is looking at this as a chance to go back and actually acknowledge that was a part of the animated Batman's history. For the first time, you're going to see that story and you're going to see what happened in that relationship. So, it's our chance to not only to do Jason Todd but also the Red Hood. There are other characters like Azrael, who was popular in the comics around [the time of the show], and Deathstroke, who we never used in the animated series."

The idea is that they will be picking up right where the show left off, so it feels like no time has passed. The beloved show went off the air in 1995, but has remained incredibly popular amongst DC fans in the years since. Ty Templeton had this to say about it.

"It's fun that it doesn't feel like we have to deal with the 15 year gap since we told stories with these characters. We can just feel like we just stepped into these things yesterday, because the shows and comics are always out there. They never go away. I didn't want it to feel like there's a big gap and Batman was old and Tim was in his 30's or anything like that. I'm really happy it just feels like the next day."

As for the story? The first issue will deal with two problems. One of which is a gigantic robot breaking into Wayne Enterprises, which is glimpsed in the preview art, while the other is Lex Luthor's mysterious return to Gotham City. As Paul Dini explained, the idea is that this will be a sequel of sorts to the Superman crossover, World's Finest.

"We're kicking off with the Bruce-Lex relationship in a semi sequel of [the Batman and Superman crossover] 'World's Finest' because the events of that are touched on. Where did that leave Bruce and Lex after they were busted by Batman and Superman? It's interesting to see the little dueling that goes on between them."

Batman: The Animated Series aired 85 episodes from 1992 to 1995 and featured Kevin Conroy as the voice of the Caped Crusader, now referred to as "the one true Batman" by many fans. The show is considered to be amongst the best representations of the character ever put to screen in any form. Batman: The Adventures Continue will debut on digital in April, with physical copies set to arrive on May 6. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.

