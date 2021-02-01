Jeffrey Wright, who stars in the DC Comics adventure The Batman will lend his voice to Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Audio Adventures, a new Batman podcast in the works at HBO Max. Described as a "comedic take on the Dark Knight," the multi-episode story comes from Warner Bros.' Blue Ribbon Content division. The plan as of now is for the audio adventure to premiere sometime in 2021.

The Batman podcast story was written and directed by Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live). McNicholas also produced Batman: The Audio Adventures with Angela Petrella (Stone Quackers, Golan the Insatiable). Jon Berg (Justice League, Wonder Woman) is executive producing.

Along with Jeffrey Wright, he rest of the cast has also been revealed, with McNicholas voicing a mystery role alongside Wright as Bruce Wayne. It is still unknown which other characters will be featured, but The Audio Adventures cast also includes Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseñor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, John Leguizamo, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Rosario Dawson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Ray Wise, Ben Rodgers, Katie Rich, Pete Schultz, Paula Pell, and Toby Huss.

Plot details haven't yet been revealed, but the audio series will bring a comedy reimagining to Batman's crime-fighting adventures in Gotham City. That's made pretty evident by some of those names we see in the cast list, which includes several SNL stars. It's also interesting that Alan Tudyk is a part of the cast, as he currently voices the Joker in the animated Harley Quinn series on HBO Max, though it's still unclear if he'll be playing the Clown Prince of Crime in this audio series as well or another character entirely.

Wright will also be a part of a live-action Batman universe, as he's been hard at work filming The Batman for director Matt Reeves. Also starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, the movie will have no relation to the DCEU and will be set in a standalone universe. As for Wright, he'll be playing the role of James Gordon, and the rest of the ensemble cast for that movie includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Of course, Wright is also very well known for his starring role on the HBO series Westworld. He has appeared in the first three seasons of the series, most recently starring in season 3 last year. His role also put him up for an Emmy award for each of the three seasons. Though he didn't win for Westworld, Wright did win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the HBO adaptation of Angels in America; he also won the Tony for the Broadway production.

We've seen just how fantastic Wright can be with his more dramatic roles, and it will be interesting to see what he can do with a more comedic take on Batman. There's no word yet on when the podcast will arrive, but Batman: The Audio Adventures is reportedly expected to hit HBO Max sometime this year. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.