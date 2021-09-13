Over the years, DC's Dark Knight has starred in every sort of media between comic books, several film continuities, animated series, and video games. Director Matt Reeves will also be adding another movie to the list with Robert Pattinson set to star as the Batman sometime in 2022. Batman: The Audio Adventures is a new streaming podcast series that is headed to HBO Max later this month. You can check out the newly released trailer below.

The new upcoming audio series is written and directed by SNL Emmy-winning scribe, and producer Dennis McNicholas. The new series will consist of 10 episodes with Jeffrey Wright voicing the character of Batman. Wright will also be playing the role of Commissioner Gordon next year in Matt Reeves' upcoming live action film The Batman. Along with Wright, the upcoming series will also feature Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian, Seven Pounds) taking on the role as Catwoman, and John Leguizamo (Ice Age, Spawn) as the Riddler.

"I've been a Batman fan since my childhood in the '70s, and in the decades since it's been fascinating to watch the Batman mythos evolve, from Saturday morning cartoons to Oscar-nominated film adaptations," McNicholas said in his statement. "At this point, there's a Batman for every taste, from dark and gritty to LEGO. But I've found there's no one adaptation of the myth that gives you a satisfying taste of Batman in all his many modes."

"We're introducing a Gotham City that's home to every aspect of Batman's 80-year history: the colorful satire of the Adam West show, the operatic fantasy of the Tim Burton movies and the Animated Series, and the gripping crime drama of the Christopher Nolan films. Batman: The Audio Adventures aspires to be the all-in-one Batman experience: if it's classically 'Batman,' whatever that means to you, you'll find it celebrated in the Gotham City of Batman: The Audio Adventures."

As per Entertainment Weekly, the entire cast includes Brent Spiner as Joker, Bobby Moynihan as Penguin, Heidi Gardner as Harley Quinn and Miss Tuesday, Alan Tudyk as Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred, Brooke Shields as reporter Vicki Vale, Melissa Villasenor as Robin, Seth Meyers as Jack Ryder, Jason Sudeikis as Gotham Mayor Hamilton Hill, Paul Scheer as Mr Charleyhorse, Fred Armisen as King Scimitar, Tim Meadows as Dr Arkham, and Ray Wise as various announcers. The series will also be narrated by the SNL and Rick & Morty famed Chris Parnell.

The official synopsis for Batman: The Audio Adventures reads as, "A tale of life and death in Gotham City. After years of vigilante crime fighting, Batman prepares to become an official member of the Gotham City Police Department, deepening the rift between himself and Catwoman, who's been using Gotham criminals as her personal ATM. Meanwhile, Two-Face is deteriorating, his two halves at war and his obsession with duality out of control -- which his rival the Penguin is more than happy to take advantage of. The Riddler, after years in the shadow of Batman's A-list foes, is desperate to have his work taken seriously. And the Joker has big, big plans for Valentine's Day..."

In celebration with Batman Day, the new HBO Max series will be debuting this Saturday on September 18.