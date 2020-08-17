In response to 2020's most exciting comic book movie news, Danny DeVito seems just as excited as DC fans about his former co-star Michael Keaton's upcoming return to the role of Batman. Previously, Keaton shared the screen with DeVito when the latter played Penguin in the hit 1992 sequel Batman Returns. It has since been reported that Keaton is in talks to reprise the part of Bruce Wayne in The Flash, and DeVito has stated that he's completely on board with his former co-star returning to the iconic role.

"I think it's great," Danny DeVito said of Keaton's return to the role in a recent interview. "I think it's a great series and I think it's a wonderful story and it's a lot of fun and a lot of energy and I loved Oswald Cobblepot, and I love Tim Burton. We've done four or five movies together. I can't wait for him to come up with the next one, whatever we're gonna do together."

Set in the DCEU, The Flash will be directed by Andy Muschietti with Ezra Miller reprising the lead role. Other famous DC superheroes will be featured in the movie as well, as it has been reported that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman will be making an appearance. This summer, word broke that Warner Bros. had entered into negotiations with Michael Keaton about returning to the role of Batman for the upcoming movie. The movie is rumored to be using the Flashpoint comics as inspiration for the storyline, which sees the titular superhero traversing through alternate timelines. This is how Keaton's Batman could meet Miller's Flash in the movie, even though Ben Affleck's Batman already exists in the DCEU as well.

Released in 1992, Batman Returns was the second of Keaton's two-movie run playing the titular DC superhero. It was also the second of two movies to be directed by Tim Burton, as the filmmaker also parted ways with the franchise after the release of the sequel. In addition to DeVito as Oswald Cobblepot, the sequel also starred Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. After the news of Keaton's potential return as Bruce Wayne made the rounds, many fans had also expressed their hopes that Pfeiffer could be making an appearance as Selina Kyle as well. A possible return of DeVito's Penguin seems far less likely, as the character seemingly died at the end of Batman Returns.

In any case, we should be seeing Michael Keaton back as Batman when The Flash eventually makes its way to movie theaters. The plan as of now, barring any further delays, is for Warner Bros. to release The Flash in theaters on June 3, 2022. If Keaton signs on, word is that the studio will also be using his version of Batman in multiple other DC projects as well, akin to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's also no denying that the return of Keaton's Batman would guarantee tremendous box office success for the upcoming movie. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.