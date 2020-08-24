As if DC hadn't already given fans enough to be excited about over the weekend, it has now been confirmed that a 2-part animated movie based on Batman: The Long Halloween is currently in the works. One of the most popular comic book storylines for the Dark Knight, fans have been asking for a Long Halloween movie for years. While the comic may have served as inspiration for Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and other Batman projects, the time has come for the title to get a feature of its own.

Speaking about the project at IGN's DC FanDome panel for Superman: Man of Tomorrow, host Matt Bomer revealed that three new animated DC movies are set to release next year. This includes Batman: The Long Halloween, which will be getting a two-part adaptation similar to The Dark Knight Returns. Originally scheduled to release this year, the first part of The Long Halloween will release in Summer 2021, with the second installment arriving in the fall of next year.

One new DC Comics animated project in production is the 70s-set feature Batman: Soul of the Dragon. Unlike The Long Halloween, the movie will feature an original story not seen in any previous comic books, following Batman reuniting with his former classmates to face an enemy from the past. Sam Liu directs with Bruce Timm executive producing, and the movie is set to release in Spring 2021. Its voice cast includes David Giuntoli as Batman, Mark Dacascos as Richard Dragon, Kelly Hu as Lady Shiva, Michael Jai White as Bronze Tiger, James Hong as O-Sensei, and Josh Keaton as Jeffrey Burr.

Also announced at IGN's Man of Tomorrow panel was another original animated feature called Justice Society: World War II, which we can presume takes place in the 1940s. Bomer stopped short of revealing many details beyond the title, though he vaguely implied that he was personally a part of the cast. "I'm not allowed to give any details, but you just might hear a familiar voice in that film," Bomer stated while pointing to himself. Bomer has previously voiced Superman in the animated movie Superman: Unbound, so it's possible he's referring to the Man of Steel. The movie is also set to release in the spring.

Written by Jeph Loeb with artwork by Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween consisted of 13 issues published between 1996 and 1997. Its story takes place early into Batman's crime fighting career with the Dark Knight's pursuit of a serial killer known for murdering someone on every single holiday. With Halloween fast approaching, Batman must discover the identity of Holiday Killer while simultaneously battling the city's organized crime. The comics also include other major characters like the Joker, Catwoman, Scarecrow, Calendar Man, and Solomun Grundy.

Batman: The Long Halloween has served as an inspiration for other television shows, movies, and video games about the Dark Knight. It's certainly about time for the story to get the attention it truly deserves by getting its own two-part animated feature. Look for part one to release in Summer 2021. This news comes to us from IGN.