The cast for Batman: The Long Halloween Part One has been revealed. Warner Bros. and DC have shared the main ensemble leading the way for the upcoming animated adaptation of this iconic storyline. Jensen Ackles, of Supernatural fame, leads the way as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Also aboard the project is former Glee star Naya Rivera, who passed away last July. Rivera is set to play Catwoman in the animated movie.

According to a new report, Naya Rivera had completed her voice work as Catwoman/Selina Kyle for the movie prior to her passing. The rest of the cast includes Josh Duhamel (Transformers) as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke (Twilight) as James Gordon, Titus Welliver (Bosch) as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Calendar Man, Troy Baker (Avengers Assemble) as Joker, Amy Landecker (Your Honor) as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson (Throne of Elves) as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid (The Boys) as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore (Hulk and the Agents of SMASH) as Solomon Grundy and Alastair Duncan (Wizards) as Alfred. Frances Callier (The Cleveland Show), Greg Chun (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), Gary Leroi Gray (The Fairly Oddparents) and Jim Pirri (Victorious) round out the main ensemble. Their specific roles weren't revealed at this time.

The animated adaptation will be a two-parter. No release date for the first part has been revealed yet, but it is expected to arrive sometime in spring or summer. It is based on Batman: The Long Halloween, which was published by DC Comics between 1996 and 1997. The landmark story takes place early on in Batman's crime fighting days, with a killer on the loose in Gotham City, murdering on holidays. The original story came from the iconic comic book duo of writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale. It has stood the test of time as one of the most influential and beloved stories in the character's long history. It is believed that the story, in part, served as inspiration for director Matt Reeves' The Batman, which arrives in theaters next year.

In Batman: The Long Halloween, a murderer is loose, killing only on holidays. The only man that can stop this mysterious figure is The Dark Knight. The story unfolds during Batman's early days of crime fighting. Working with District Attorney Harvey Dent and Lieutenant James Gordon, Batman races against the calendar as he tries to discover who the killer known only as Holiday is before the next victim is claimed each month. The story also ties into the events that transform Harvey Dent into the villain Two-Face.

Chris Palmer (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) is directing, working from a screenplay by Tim Sheridan (Superman: Man of Tomorrow). Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau are on board as producers, with Butch Lukic serving as supervising producer. Michael Uslan and Sam Register are executive producers. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on Batman: The Long Halloween, such as release date or trailer, are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.