The official trailer for upcoming DC animated adventure, Batman: The Long Halloween, has arrived, and gives us our first glimpse at Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as The Dark Knight. Adapted from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's seminal Batman comic book arc of the same name, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One promises to be another exceptional outing for Warner Bros. Animation.

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham's young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city's only two uncorrupt lawmen, Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent, in order to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime Family.

But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they're also dealing with a serial killer - the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World's Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One follows a much younger version of the Caped Crusader than audiences are perhaps used to, with Jensen Ackles' Bruce Wayne having not been operating as a vigilante for very long. Ackles, who returns to the world of DC following his highly praised performance as Red Hood/Jason Todd in 2010's Batman Under the Red Hood, sounds akin to quintessential Batman voice artist Kevin Conroy, making subtle but substantial changes to the voices of Bruce and Batman. Something that can only bode well for Batman: The Long Halloween.

The late Naya Rivera (Glee), who passed away in 2020, gives one of her final performances as Catwoman/Selina Kyle. The rest of the all-star cast includes Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Las Vegas) as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke (Twilight, Revolution) as James Gordon, Titus Welliver (Bosch, Deadwood) as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, The Dark Knight) as Calendar Man, Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Knight) as Joker, Amy Landecker (Your Honor, Transparent) as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson (Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid (The Boys) as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Solomon Grundy and Alastair Duncan (The Batman) as Alfred. Additional voices provided by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray and Jim Pirri.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One is directed by Chris Palmer (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) from a screenplay by Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow).

It has long been believed that the next live action outing of the DC icon, director Matt Reeves' The Batman, will take inspiration from The Long Halloween. Similarly, The Batman will follow Bruce Wayne in his second year of fighting crime, as he begins to explore the corruption that plagues Gotham City and how it may tie to his own family, in addition to coming into conflict with a serial killer known as the Riddler.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One starring Jensen Ackles will hit digital and 4K Blu-ray later this year. This comes to us courtesy of IGN.