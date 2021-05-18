Just over a month after releasing the trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween Part One, DC decided to go ahead and release the trailer for its sequel. IGN unveiled the trailer for the second half of the comic adaptation, and it looks like Gotham's in for a rough year. The film with conclude the story of The Long Halloween, which was a 1996 Batman comic series that focused on the Holiday Killer - a villain that commits crimes only on holidays.

The series is one of the most famous and acclaimed Batman arcs of all time, so it's exciting that DC Animation decided to split it into two movies like it deserves. The Long Halloween is a crowded story that follows several key Gotham figures during a year aptly called "The Long Halloween".

Batman is on the hunt for the Holiday Killer while characters like Joker, Poison Ivy, the Falcone Crime Family, and Harvey Dent (who becomes Two-Face in the story) complicate the situation. Part One focuses on the origin of the Holiday Killer while Part Two will take things up a notch by putting some of Batman's allies in danger. It is interesting that DC Animation decided to split this into two films as that is extremely rare for these movies - the last and only example being The Dark Knight Returns in 2013.

Both Batman: The Long Halloween Part One and Part Two will have the same creative team with supervising producer Butch Lukic, director Chris Palmer (director of 2020's Superman: Man of Tomorrow) and screenwriter Tim Sheridan (who has worked on many DC animated projects in the past) all on board for both films. The R-rated DC Comics thrillers will be produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau, and executive produced by Michael Uslan and Sam Register.

Both films boast an impressive and expansive cast of characters and actors alike. Part One will star Jensen Ackles (who voiced Jason Todd in Batman: Under the Red Hood) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, the late Naya Rivera as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Billy Burke as Commissioner James Gordon, Katee Sackhoff (who voiced Detective Essen in Batman: Year One) as Poison Ivy, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, Julie Nathanson (who voiced Silver Banshee in Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, David Dastmalchian (a DC veteran) as Calendar Man and The Penguin, Troy Baker (a DC Animation veteran) as The Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon and Carla Vitti, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, Alyssa Diaz as Renee Montoya and classic DC voice actor Alastair Duncan as Alfred.

Joining the cast for Part Two will be Robin Atkin Downes as both Scarecrow and Thomas Wayne, John DiMaggio as the Mad Hatter, Laila Berzins as Sofia Falcone, Jim Pirri as Sal Maroni and Zach Callison as Young Bruce Wayne. Batman: The Long Halloween Part One will release on Blu-Ray on June 22, 2021. No release date has been given for Part Two, but it probably won't be far behind. This trailer debuted at IGN.