Batman TV series star Burt Ward was advised to take pills to shrink his penis. ABC was reportedly nervous about his bulge and wanted him to do something about it, according to Ward. The Robin actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame from Kevin Smith over the weekend, which he called "an amazing experience." Ward starred on the hit series from 1966 to 1968 alongside Adam West. The dynamic duo are largely responsible for introducing the Dark Knight to the world.

When one thinks of the original Batman TV series, bulges aren't exactly the first thing to come to mind. The campy 60s show was more about solving mysteries and showcasing villains every week while going off to become completely absurd. However, ABC was having trouble with Robin's bulge. "They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television," Burt Ward says, before admitting that Adam West apparently had the opposite problem. "With Adam they put Turkish towels in his undershorts," he explained.

Like today, there was a pill for everything, including the shrinking of one's penis. ABC sent Burt Ward to see a doctor who prescribed a medication "to shrink me up," he recalls. Burt started to take the pills and then thought better of the situation. "I took them for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children," Ward said. "I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it." Whatever the case may be, there's going to be a lot of Batman fans watching the series with a new set of eyes from here on out.

As for partying it up back in the day, Burt Ward claims he never drank or did drugs. There were plenty of fans who wanted to party with the Robin actor, but he says he really didn't partake in any of that. "It's not to say I didn't go out and have a good time but I never went out and did what you think Hollywood (celebrities) do," says Ward. Whatever the case may be, the actor is still recognized to this very day and is proud of the work he and Adam West did on the show.

With that being said, Burt Ward hasn't made any money from the Batman TV series from the 60s and he really doesn't care. He has other things going on in his life, like rescuing dogs and making his own dog food with his wife. Ward claims that he and his wife have been able to double and sometimes triple the lifespans of their dogs because of their Gentle Giants brand food, which they do not make any money on. Ward also says that he and his wife have at least 50 dogs on their property at all times. You can check out the interview with Burt Ward over at Page Six.