Watchmen creator Alan Moore claims that Adam West is the best Batman. Moore is also not a fan of comic book movies, noting that he hasn't seen one since Tim Burton put out Batman in 1989. Additionally, he went on to criticize his own work, particularly The Killing Joke, which is often praised as one of the best graphic novels ever written. "I've been told the Joker film wouldn't exist without my Joker story (1988's Batman: The Killing Joke) but three months after I'd written that I was disowning it, it was far too violent -- it was Batman for Christ's sake, it's a guy dressed as a bat," says Moore.

The argument for who is the best Batman has been around for decades and it isn't going to stop now with Robert Pattinson taking on the role. Some fans love Michael Keaton, while others are into Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. As for Alan Moore, he takes his own path. "Increasingly I think the best version of Batman was Adam West, which didn't take it at all seriously," says Moore.

Adam West portrayed Batman on the small screen during the 1960s. The ABC Batman TV show is campy and often comical, which is why a lot of people don't really consider West when talking about the best version of the Caped Crusader. There are, however, some that share Alan Moore's opinion on West, and his philosophy on the target audience for comic books and their big screen adaptation. You can read what he had to say below.

"Several years ago, I said I thought it was a really worrying sign, that hundreds of thousands of adults were queuing up to see characters that were created 50 years ago to entertain 12-year-old boys. That seemed to speak to some kind of longing to escape from the complexities of the modern world, and go back to a nostalgic, remembered childhood. That seemed dangerous, it was infantilizing the population."

The comic book movie debate has come up a lot over the last few years. Avengers: Endgame is now the highest grossing movie of all time. Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix brought Joker to the Academy Awards, although Jack Nicholson did too for playing the same character 30 years earlier. Comic Book movies are massively popular at the moment and they are not going away any time soon.

Alan Moore has retired from the world of comic books and is now preparing to release The Show. It stars Tom Burke and is directed by Mitch Jenkins. The movie is described as a "fantastical adventure, set in Moore's hometown of Northampton," which "follows a man's search for a stolen artefact, a journey that leads him into a surreal world of crime and mystery." Moore hopes to turn it into a TV series and already has nearly 5 seasons mapped out. The interview with Alan Moore was originally conducted by Deadline.