Announced earlier today, Winston Duke is our next Batman. The actor, best known for his role as M'Baku in Black Panther, has signed on to voice Bruce Wayne in Batman Unburied, the upcoming Spotify podcast from The Dark Knight screenwriter David S. Goyer. Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter's Lucius Malfoy) has also joined the cast as Bruce's butler Alfred Pennyworth. No additional names have yet been announced for the voice cast.

Batman Unburied is described as a "psychological thriller that dives into the mind of Bruce Wayne and features dark twists and classic Batman villains." The project comes as part of an expansive 2020 deal between DC and Spotify with other DC characters expecting to get their own stories told in new podcasts of Spotify as well, including Lois Lane, Wonder Woman, Catwoman, Riddler, and Batgirl.

The logline for Batman Unburied reads: "When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham's citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman."

Batman Unburied is written by David S. Goyer and directed by Alex Kemp. Goyer also executive produces with Keith Levine and Gracie Wheelan for Phantom Four, Liz Gateley and Elena Blekhter for Spotify, and Peter Girardi and Shaleen Desai for Blue Ribbon Content. Wolf at the Door handles physical production.

"I've been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story - returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity," said Goyer in a statement when the project was first announced. "We'll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery."

Winston Duke is heading straight from one superhero franchise to another with his casting as Bruce Wayne in Batman Unburied. After breaking out as M'Baku in 2018's Black Panther, the actor is set to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Some fans have theorized that M'Baku may even be the next person to take the mantle following Chadwick Boseman's passing. Duke also appeared as M'Baku in the Avengers movies and starred in Us and Spenser Confidential.

Jason Isaacs might be best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, though he comes into Batman Unburied with some experience in comic book adaptations as well. He previously voiced Lex Luthor in the animated movie Justice League: Gods and Monsters. More recently, he played Capt. Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek Discovery and starred in Fran Kranz' directorial debut Mass alongside Martha Plimpton and Ann Dowd.

No release date has been set for Batman Unburied at this time. It's also unclear if every episode of the season will be released at once or if Spotify will release them weekly. Meanwhile, fans of Winston Duke can next check him out in Nine Days on Aug. 6. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/batman-unburied-winston-duke-bruce-wayne-spotify-podcast-1234988336/