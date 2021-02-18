A remastered version of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is confirmed to be releasing on Blu-ray, and likely on HBO Max as well. This, according to director Zack Snyder, who previously revealed that he was working on a newly remastered edition of his 2016 DC Comics adaptation. This new version is intended to replace home video editions of the movie what were, as Snyder says, "messed up."

Zack Snyder is currently starting to make the rounds promoting his new extended version of Justice League, aka the Snyder Cut, which arrives on HBO Max next month. During a recent interview, he was asked about the remaster of BvS making its way to Blu-ray and/or 4K Ultra HD. Here's what Snyder had to say about it.

"I just approved the Blu-ray box the other day. So for sure it will exist on Blu-ray, and then I think it will exist on HBO Max. I have to confirm now, but for sure we've been talking about the release."

So there you have it. Undoubtedly, Warner Bros. could capitalize on this new edition of the movie for its fifth anniversary. Along with Zack Snyder's Justice League, which fans have been calling for since 2017, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice turns five in March. Snyder, speaking further, explained that this will replace a previous 4K edition of the movie that had some imperfections.

"It's meant to, especially for the special edition, it's to replace the one that was kind of messed up a little bit. The Blu-ray, I think, was okay. The 4K was [messed up]."

Not only will the new edition of the movie, which features Ben Affleck's Batman squaring off against Henry Cavill's Superman, restore the IMAX aspect ratio, but it will also fix an issue with the reds. Zack Snyder recalled noticing some issues when watching the movie on a digital service and realizing that something wasn't right.

"I remember watching it on Apple movies or wherever it was, or somewhere, and going, 'Wait, what? That's not correct.' The reds were all blocked up, it was really weird."

Zack Snyder kicked off what we now know as the DCEU with 2013's Man of Steel. That was followed up with the ambitious Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which would feature both Batman and Superman together in a live-action movie for the first time. It also introduced us to both Batfleck and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. The end result was hugely divisive.

The DC superhero flick holds a 28 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a 62 percent audience rating. It earned a respectable $873 million globally at the box office. However, that was widely viewed as a relative disappointment, given that this could have been, and probably should have been, a global pop culture event that easily sailed to $1 billion. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the upcoming release are made available. You can check out the full interview with Snyder on the I Minutemen YouTube channel.