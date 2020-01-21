A piece of never-before-seen Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice concept art has now been released and shows a rather different batsuit to what we got in the final movie. The art comes courtesy of concept artist Jerad S. Marantz, who released the artwork via his social media, along with the following caption.

"Very early exploration for #batmanvsupermandawnofjustice #batman #dc #conceptart #costume #brucewayne #zbrush #keyshot"

As stated by the artist himself, the art shows a very early version of the batsuit, and those that have seen Batman V Superman can quite easily spot the vast differences between this one and the final one, as well as see the changes that it went through from this iteration to what we all saw on the big screen.

Of course, in Batman V Superman, Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader is a bulky, behemoth of a Batman, that is both taller and wider than his Kryptonian adversary, Superman. When it comes to actually going blow-for-blow with the Man of Steel, Batman throws some even bulkier Dark Knight Returns inspired armour over the already giant grey and black muscle suit, making himself easily the biggest Batman we have ever seen on screen. That's right, even bigger than Adam West.

This artwork however shows a much slimmer, more slithe version of the batsuit, with flecks of silver and grey armour plating covering the black lining underneath. More interestingly, the suit gives Batman his iconic white eyes from the comics and the acclaimed Batman animated series. This is something that Christopher Nolan achieved in [The Dark Knight} during the finale, but we have yet to see Batman sport these for an entire movie.

Though this unused suit is certainly pretty cool, most would no doubt agree that what we got in Batman V Superman was ultimately better, with many considering it the best design we have seen so far in live-action.

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice brought together DC's most iconic characters, Batman and Superman, together for the first time on the big screen. The movie finds Bruce Wayne believing that Superman is a threat to humanity after his battle in Metropolis during the finale of 2013's Man of Steel. Thus, he decides to adopt his mantle of Batman and defeat him once and for all.

Directed by Zack Snyder and written by Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, and Gal Gadot.

The movie was met with a critical lashing, with the movie standing at a rotten 28 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, though audiences found it more favourable. The movie took in $873.6 million against a budget of between $250 and $300 million, making it one of the DCEU's highest-grossing movies to date.

What the batsuit will look like in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman remains to be seen, but here's hoping it has the white eyes. This comes to us from Jerad S. Marantz's Instagram Account.