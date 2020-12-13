We are getting a newly restored version of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. This, according to director Zack Snyder, who revealed that he is working on a new version of the movie that will restore the IMAX aspect ratio, which will reveal even more of the DC Comics adaptation, when all is said and done. And this version, it seems, will see the light of day.

The news was revealed by Zack Snyder on the social networking site Vero, which he uses frequently. The filmmaker shared a couple of photos, demonstrating the work he has been putting in to restore the IMAX aspect ratio. Indeed, based on Snyder's photos, this will bring much more into the frame, offering a new look at the movie. Snyder had this to say about it.

"Was at Co3 yesterday with Stefan [Sonnenfeld] and we were working on the remastering of BvS restoring the IMAX aspect ratio and I think you're gonna see a bit more"

Fans on Vero quickly began asking questions. When asked how/when it will be released, Zack Snyder couldn't confirm a timetable, but did say that he expects it to arrive on both HBO and home video at some point. This means it will undoubtedly be made available for HBO Max subscribers and could also be released on Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD for those who wish to pick up a physical copy. Worth noting, the movie will be celebrating its five year anniversary next year, so this could be timed as a special release to celebrate the occasion. It could also be used as a lead in to hype up Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is also being released on HBO Max next year.

This represents yet another example of Zack Snyder attempting to more fully realize his vision. Warner Bros. let the filmmaker take the reins for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which introduced Ben Affleck's Batman following Henry Cavill's debut as Superman in Man of Steel. Snyder would quickly move onto Justice League, which proved to be a far more complicated situation. Ultimately, Snyder's vision for that movie was not realized, with Joss Whedon stepping in to oversee extensive rewrites and reshoots. Snyder is finally getting to assemble his full vision for HBO Max as a miniseries. It seems he's not quite done with BvS yet either.

Released in 2016, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was billed as a massive event, representing one of the biggest superhero crossovers in history. Upon arrival, it divided critics on its way to $873 million at the global box office. Though that number was impressive, many viewed it as a relative disappointment, considering the unprecedented nature of the movie. The movie has proved to be intensely divisive, with a devoted fanbase. Zack Snyder later released an extended cut that many fans more fully embraced. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the photos from Zack Snyder's Vero.

