When director Zack Snyder was in production on Batman v Superman, many were surprised to see photos of the director's Sucker Punch star Jena Malone on the set, since she wasn't announced as part of the main cast. Rumors quickly circulated that she was playing Robin, a.k.a. Carrie Kelley. But it was revealed in Zack Snyder's director's cut that her character was Jenet Klyburn, a S.T.A.R. Labs forensic scientist who helps Lois Lane (Amy Adams) uncover the secrets from that mysterious bullet fired in the desert. When asked if it was "weird" to learn that her entire part had been cut from the movie, Jena Malone had this to say.

"No, it wasn't. I had some scenes. It wasn't-for me, the beauty of working with friends is that someone can call you up and be like, 'I'd love for you to come and do this part for two days.' And you're like, 'Yeah. Awesome.' It negates all of the bullshit of auditioning and going between agents and all this other stuff and Zack Snyder and I really love working together and get along and have very similar work ethics. So when he was like, 'Hey, I've got a little something for you,' I was like, 'Awesome.' I didn't really think much of it, nor did I expect anything of it. It was just one of those great, you know-two blocks away is a baker and here I am as a grain farmer. Cool, I'll be over on Monday. We can make a loaf of bread. No big deal."

Jena Malone had previously worked with director Zack Snyder on their 2011 film Sucker Punch, which she states later in the interview was, "the best working experience I've ever had." There was also a report in 2015 that claimed Jena Malone was playing Barbara Gordon, who becomes Batgirl and The Oracle in the DC Comics, but that was proved to be untrue as well. The actress revealed that, even though her role was cut out of the movie, the experience taught her quite a bit about "false PR."

"For me, the funniest thing that I learned about that is you don't have to be in a movie to let everyone think you're in a movie. I learned a really interesting lesson in the sense of false PR-by me being just on set of that, there were all these swirling rumors that I was Robin. And I was like, wow, this is actually a really interesting technique to get a job-to pretend you have it. It was definitely a lesson in public relations that I hadn't fully engaged with that I would love to reinterpret in maybe a political anarchist type of way. It's cool."

Another rumor claimed that Jena Malone was playing a DC Comics character named Kahina the Seer, but that was yet another report that was ultimately proven to be false. Jena Malone most recently starred in the mystery thriller Bottom of the World and the upcoming movie The Public, alongside Gabrielle Union, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Wright, Taylor Schilling, Michael Kenneth Williams and Emilio Estevez, who also directs. You can check out Jena Malone's full interview at The A.V. Club.