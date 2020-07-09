Though Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice proved to be pretty divisive amongst fans, there was one sequence that received a lot of love from both sides of the divide: the Knightmare Sequence. Well, according to Ben Affleck's stunt performer Richard Cetrone, this scene was not always included.

"After shooting had already started, that scene was added," Richard Cetrone said, which perhaps suggests that the initial plan for Batman V Superman was less of a set-up for the future of the DC cinematic universe and more of a standalone adventure more akin to Snyder's Man of Steel.

The sequence in question takes place part way through Batman V Superman and begins when Bruce Wayne decides to take a snooze, dreaming of a post-apocalyptic world in which Henry Cavill's Superman has taken a bad turn and now rules of the world with an iron fist. The Knightmare sequence is a wonderful glimpse into an alternate, Mad Max-esque future, and remains one of the most solid moments in the movie, making it even more surprising that it was not included from the very beginning.

Whilst the Knightmare proved exciting, many felt confused as to whether it was a dream or a glimpse into the future, as the scene is followed up by a time-traveling Barry Allen warning Bruce of things to come. Earlier this year, Snyder held a watch-along for Batman v. Superman, during which he tried to give the scene a little more context, but ultimately ended up sounding as confused as everyone else with the director saying, "I guess it's boring for him waiting for it to decrypt so he fell asleep, maybe or I'm not sure. Maybe it's a by-product of Flash cracking on the cosmic treadmill or whether it creates some sort of rift where it allows Batman to see into the future. It could be a combo of those things."

Snyder has said that the upcoming director's cut of Justice League will include additional Knightmare scenes, which will hopefully make things clearer.

The theatrical version of Justice League, which was released back in 2017, begins with the villainous Steppenwolf and his Parademons setting out to take over the Earth. However, Batman seeks the help of Wonder Woman to assemble and recruit Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman to thwart this powerful new enemy. It is likely that The Snyder Cut will follow this general outline, with the Snyder version making some big changes along the way. The Snyder Cut will reportedly feature several new characters such as Darkseid, Martian Manhunter, and The Atom.

The director will be working with a $20-30 million budget to complete his movie, which suggests there will be a lot of new material for fans to feast their eyes on. Though the principle cast will not be returning for any reshoots, contrary to what some earlier rumors hinted at, the budget will be used to complete special effects. Indeed, The Snyder Cut is sounding like it will be a very different cinematic experience to what was shown in theaters.

Justice League The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released exclusively to HBO Max in 2021. This comes to us from Screenrant.