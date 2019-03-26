Zack Snyder has finally discussed the now infamous "Martha" scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. This is not the time or place to have another broad discussion about this movie's possible merits or failures. Though, even this movie's most adamant defenders, in conversations I've had, often have a hard time truly defending this particular moment in the movie. Now, Snyder has offered up an explanation, satisfying or not.

This came as part of a Q&A that was held after a screening of Zack Snyder's director's cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was part of a charity event put on by the filmmaker where he screened three of his director's cuts. During the Q&A, someone asked about the Martha moment, in which, Batman realizes Superman's mom has the same name as his mom and, suddenly, all of their beef is squashed and they're super friends for life. Here's why Snyder had to say about it.

"It's funny, because we, [screenwriter] Chris Terrio and I, we did reach that point in the movie, in our discussions... we knew how to get them to fight, right? But how do you get them to stop fighting? That's a tough one. And we sort of were just throwing down on their humanity and Batman realizes Superman has humanity, he's not just a creature, he's a man, he's an alien, but he is as human as, in a lot of ways, he's more human than him, right? He's sort of embraced all the good parts of the human race, and so Batman's able to sort of see, in a lot of ways, a thing that he is not. And I think that that was how we started to talk about it. And it was actually Chris who told me, he goes, 'You know, just saying... is it weird that they both, their mothers have the same name?' I was like, 'That's crazy! Is that true? That is true.' And so that's kind of how the conversation started, it's as simple as that ... So that's kind of how it started, and then we started to talk about how it could work, and if it was Lois (Amy Adams) that said it, maybe it's better, it's that kind of thing. Look, it's a mythological construct, I have no problem with that part of it."

So there we have it. That's probably not going to do much to sway anyone one way or the other, but at least we have an explanation directly from the source. Those who hate the moment won't look at those words and suddenly think it's brilliant, and those who are fine with it will probably still just be fine with it. Speaking a bit further, Zack Snyder did reveal some of the more extreme ideas didn't actually make the cut, such as Bruce Wayne's mom possibly not being dead.

"Maybe Martha [Wayne] didn't die, and that she got put into Witness Protection in Kansas. I'm just saying, not like it was possible. Anyway, we can only push it so hard in movies."

That idea wasn't one Zack Snyder took credit for directly, but at least it didn't actually make the cut. He already caught enough flack for making Batman a murder machine (which he also justified rather aggressively at the Q&A) and a host of other things. The last thing we needed was to upend Batman's whole motivation for doing what he does. This new was previously reported by Comicbook.com.