When the Batman v Superman trailer was released, it featured a shot of Robin's armor, which had been spray painted by the Joker with the phrase: "Haha Joke's on you, Batman." This led to a bunch of speculation as to which version of Robin that the Joker killed. Was it Jason Todd, or was it Dick Grayson? After years of debate, Zack Snyder has officially revealed which version of Robin that the Joker murdered.

Joker was not in Batman v Superman, but he was teased to set up Suicide Squad. In addition, Robin was also teased, but it was never confirmed as to which version of the character was officially in the DCEU. It had previously been rumored that the dead Robin was the Jason Todd version, but that rumor was debunked earlier this year, though it wasn't through Warner Bros. or DC Films. So it was a big deal this week when Zack Snyder finally confirmed that his version of Robin in the DCEU was Dick Grayson.

Zack Snyder posted a response to a fan's picture on social media of the Batman and Harley Quinn deleted scene from Suicide Squad. The fan captioned the photo with, "Batman to Harley (Suicide Squad, Deleted Scene)... Jason?" Snyder replied with a simple one word answer to correct the DC fan by saying, "Richard," which confirmed that the Joker killed off the first version of Robin (Dick Grayson), not Jason Todd. Snyder had pretty much confirmed the fact before, but in a cryptic way. This is the first time that the director/writer has come out to just say it.

Zack Snyder is still in the news as fans continue their crusade for his original cut of Justice League, which is either a myth, or very real, depending on who you ask. It has been rumored that Snyder is self-financing his own cut of the film, without any help from Warner Bros., but that seems a bit over-the-top, even for Zack Snyder. Superman star Henry Cavill recently weighed in on the situation and says even if the cut does exist, there's no way that Warner Bros. would put it out at this time, especially after the Joss Whedon version of the film tanked so hard.

While Zack Snyder is no longer a part of the DCEU, he has been very active on social media, talking with fans and clearing up debates, like the true identity of his version of Robin. As for what's next with Batman, Matt Reeves offered an update earlier this week declaring that his first draft script for The Batman should be delivered in two weeks and that he hopes to begin production next year. As for who will star as the Caped Crusader or what characters will be involved, that's anybody's guess for now. You can check out what Zack Snyder had to say about which version of Robin that the Joker killed below, thanks to the Comic Book Debate Twitter account.