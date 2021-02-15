Ever the optimist, director Zack Snyder is hopeful that audiences will one day be able to bask in the action-packed delight of seeing Ben Affleck's Batman face off with Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke in what was originally conceived as The Batman movie. With Affleck due to once again don the cape and cowl for Snyder's own Justice League and director Andy Muschietti's The Flash, The Snyder Cut director would love to see the studio build on Affleck's iteration of The Dark Knight, leading to a Batman vs. Deathstroke movie.

"I love Joe, he's great. I really would love to see those two go at it, that would be fun. Who knows? We know that Ben's gonna be in The Flash movie, which is nice to see him [back as Batman]. It's trickling down, it's nice."

Debuting as the master assassin Slade Wilson AKA Deathstroke in a post-credit scene at the tail-end of the theatrical release of Justice League back in 2017, Manganiello has only had a few minutes of screen time so far but has nonetheless been met with rave reviews from fans. Many have wanted to see a lot more Manganiello's Deathstroke ever since, with actor himself recently revealing details of Batman vs. Deathstroke movie that never was.

"There were similarities to [1997's] The Game," Manganiello revealed. "It was a really dark story in which Deathstroke was like a shark or a horror movie villain that was dismantling Bruce's life from the inside out. It was this systemic thing: He killed everyone close to Bruce and destroyed his life to try and make him suffer because he felt that Bruce was responsible for something that happened to him. It was really cool, really dark and really hard. I was very excited for it."

The movie would have been a solo outing for Affleck's Batman, with the Argo filmmaker poised to direct, write and star in the promising DC project. Sadly, things fell through, Ben Affleck stepped away from the Batman role and it was all thought to be dead and buried...until Affleck signed on to return for The Flash of course. Evidently, the actor's surprising comeback has filled Zack Snyder with the hope that Affleck's Batman movie will be resurrected, giving fans the Deathstroke-versus-Batman action they have always wanted.

While this may never happen, DC fans will soon get to see a little more of Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke in the upcoming The Snyder Cut. The movie is expected to feature "a solid two-and-a-half hours of unseen footage," according to Snyder himself, so expect something very different to what replacement director Joss Whedon produced with Justice League back in 2017. The movie will delve a lot more into the tragic backstory of Victor Stone and further explore his transformation into Cyborg, the arrival of Ray Porter as the tyrannical cosmic overlord Darkseid, and debut Harry Lennix as the CGI, motion-capture created Martian Manhunter. Jared Leto will reprise the role of the Joker during an extended Knightmare sequence, which is likely when Deathstroke will also appear.

The Snyder Cut will be a 4-hour long comic book movie extravaganza, giving Zack Snyder the chance to realize his vision. The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. Unfortunately, you're going to have to wait until 4 November 2022 before seeing Affleck's return in The Flash. This comes to us from I Minutemen.