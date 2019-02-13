A Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is actually happening. Warner Bros. Animation has teamed up with DC Entertainment and Nickelodeon for the crossover, which is huge news for fans of both Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This will be the first time that the characters have appeared on screen together, but not the first time that they have crossed paths. The movie is based on the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics miniseries by James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II, which made its debut in 2015.

The Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie features a pretty crazy voice cast, which is almost as exciting as hearing about the movie happening in the first place. Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Origins) has been cast as both Batman and the Joker. The move makes Baker the first actor to ever tackle both roles of the hero and the villain. The comics by James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II have been praised for their writing, so let's all hope that the movie can live up to the hype that the source material created back in 2015.

The rest of the Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cast consists of Darren Criss ( The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Raphael, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) as Donatello, and Eric Bauza (The Woody Woodpecker Show) as Leonardo. Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is Batgirl, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) is the Penguin, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) is Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (The Powerpuff Girls) is both Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) is Bane, and Cas Anvar (The Expanse) is Ra's al Ghul. There's a lot of talent getting thrown around this crossover project and it's going to be exciting to see everyone come together on the screen.

This is a massive cast for so many characters. It's going to be interesting to see how everything works out logistically for the Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie, considering how many characters there are. The massive Batman and TMNT crossover project will not be hitting theaters and will instead be direct-to-video type of situation. Expect the movie to be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital late this spring.

There is not a concrete release date set for the Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie, but we expect that to be announced in the near future. Along with the release date, a trailer should be on the way too, especially since it's set to come out so soon. For now, there's plenty of time to go back and re-read comics miniseries by James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II and get excited for this awesome collaboration. The Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles news was first revealed by Syfy.