DC has released a new image from Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We recently learned that Warner Bros. and Nickelodeon have teamed up to have the two iconic comic book creations meet for the first time outside the pages of a comic book in a brand new animated movie, set to debut later this year. Now, to further hype up the epic crossover event, a new image has been released that sets up the showdown of a lifetime.

The image sees the Ninja Turtles, Donny, Mikey, Raph and Leo staring up at, presumably, the moonlit skyline of Gotham City. In a light post just behind them, a couple of Batarangs were clearly thrown in their direction and, dropping down from the skyline is none other than the Caped Crusader himself. Clearly, they're not starting out as allies and, with any luck, this is going to lead to an epic brawl between Batman and the Turtles in the streets of Gotham. Let's get ready to rumble.

The movie is based, at least loosely, on the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic co-published by DC and IDW in 2015 by James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II. That series takes place in Gotham City that sees Batman scoping out a series of deadly raids, which leads him to believe he is up against a group of highly trained ninjas. Those ninjas are the Foot Clan, who have crossed over to another dimension, along with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo. This movie will see the Turtles and Batman taking on members of his rogues gallery.

The project has assembled an all-star cast. Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Raphael, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) as Donatello, Eric Bauza (The Woody Woodpecker Show) as Leonardo, Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Batgirl, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as the Penguin, John DiMaggio (Futurama) as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (The Powerpuff Girls) as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) as Bane and Cas Anvar (The Expanse) as Ra's al Ghul. Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Origins, meanwhile, will voice both Batman and the Joker, becoming the first actor ever to do so.

It hasn't been revealed who is in the director's chair for this latest DC Comics animated adaptation, but Warner Bros. has a tremendous track record with these projects, and Nickelodeon has done quite well with the Ninja Turtles in recent years as well. They currently play host to the stylish Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, which is getting a movie on Netflix as well. Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles does not yet have a release date, but it's expected to drop in late spring. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. For now, be sure to check out the new image from the DC Twitter account below.

