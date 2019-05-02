Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is preparing for release this month and we have been provided with an awesome new clip. Comic book fans have been excited about the project ever since it was first announced and the promotional material released so far has been promising. But, the latest clip might be the selling point for DC fans who were maybe on the fence about checking this title out as Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael take out the Foot Clan.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles finds Gotham City reaching new levels of danger when Shredder joins forces with Ra's al Ghul for a dangerous plan. This ultimately leads to the team-up of the Dark Knight and the Ninja Turtles to combat the combined might of the Foot Clan and League of Assassins, but it doesn't begin that way. The Turtles are seen as enemies at the beginning of the movie, which should be pretty interesting when they all meet up. Perhaps they will all share some pizza down in the sewers to break bread.

The first official clip from Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is actually the opening scene of the movie. We see the Foot Clan as they descend upon Powers Industrial at the same time Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl (voiced by Rachel Bloom) is touring the facility, getting a first-hand look at an important power generator. Once the Foot Clan comes down, the Ninja Turtles, who were on their trail, throw down a smoke bomb and take out the clan in darkness, but also make out with the power generator.

Batman is not excited to learn that the Ninja Turtles have taken off with the powerful and potentially dangerous generator, so he heads out to go find the mysterious "lizard men," as Barbara Gordon describes them. The brief clip sets the stage quickly and lets audiences know what they're in for when the movie comes out in a few weeks, without giving away any spoilers for those who are concerned about that type of thing. But, everything will more than likely end up okay.

The Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles all-star cast is led by Troy Baker as the voice of both Batman and the Joker - making Baker the first actor to ever play both roles in the same project. Baker has played a number of Batman characters over the years in animated shows and the video games. Opposite Baker are the Ninja Turtles themselves Darren Criss as Raphael, Kyle Mooney as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn as Donatello, and Eric Bauza as Leonardo. Warner Bros. Animation, DC, Nickelodeon and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to Digital on May 14th, 2019, and arriving on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on June 4th, 2019. You can watch the first clip for the movie below, thanks to the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment YouTube channel.