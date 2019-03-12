The trailer for Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is here. We first heard of this animated crossover last month, which will be adapting (at least loosely) the comic book run from James Tynion IV and artist Freddie Williams II that was published in 2015 via IDW and DC Comics with great success. Now, Warner Bros. Animation has stepped in to give us a movie version of the epic crossover, which looks like the dreams of many kids who grew up in the 80s and 90s come true.

As we see in the footage, the animation style suits both worlds very well and feels like a bit of a throwback. We also see that there are many points of conflict here. The Dark Knight and the Heroes in a Half Shell aren't getting along right away, which forces them to trade blows. Meanwhile, tons of Gotham villains, as well as Shredder, are present as well. There is no shortage of action and it looks visually impressive. Who ever thought we would see Batman fighting Shredder in a movie? What a time to be alive.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sees the gang of brothers tracing Shredder and the Foot Clan to Gotham City. upon their arrival, they're confronted by the "supernatural Bat creature" that they thought was just a legend. Shredder, meanwhile, has teamed up with Ra's al Ghul, as well as many other dangerous members from Batman's rogues gallery of villains, to enact a nefarious, yet mysterious plot. It's up to the Turtles and the Caped Crusader to stop them, assuming they can settle their differences without killing one another first.

Related: Batman Vs. TMNT Latest Look Promises Epic Crossover Action

Warner Bros., DC and Nickelodeon have teamed up for the crossover event and they've assembled an impressive cast. This includes Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Raphael, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) as Donatello and Eric Bauza (The Woody Woodpecker Show) as Leonardo, with Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Batgirl, and Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Origins) as Batman. They're set to face off against Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as the Penguin, John DiMaggio (Futurama) as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (The Powerpuff Girls) as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) as Bane and Cas Anvar (The Expanse) as Ra's al Ghul.

The Joker is also along for the ride and Troy Baker will become the first actor to ever both roles. Jake Castorena is in the director's chair working from a script by Marly Halpern-Graser. Warner Bros. has not yet revealed an exact release date, but the movie will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray/DVD and digital platforms this spring. Be sure to check out the trailer, as well as some new images, from Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles below. This news was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.

New image from animated ‘Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie pic.twitter.com/fvhgBHfYX1 — TheCriticalReviews (@CritiReview) March 12, 2019

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animasyonundan iki yeni görsel yayınlandı. pic.twitter.com/UDphIMMgIK — popgek (@popgek) March 12, 2019