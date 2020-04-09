An exact replica of Adam West's Batmobile from the original Batman TV series from the '60s is now on sale, and it just so happens to be sold by WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry "The King" Lawler. Built using an early Corvette C4 chassis and a Buick 350 CID V-8 engine, the vehicle had previously been stored at Resorts Casinos' Jerry Lawler Museum in Tunica, Mississippi. Now, for the low, low price of just $110,900, the wrestler-owned Batmobile can be yours to store in your own garage, which you'll have to start calling your Batcave if you buy the car..

Said to be drivable, the Batmobile replica features a three-speed automatic transmission with power steering and power brakes. Just like on the Batman TV show, the car also brandishes the trademark black exterior with red trim and polished rolltop dash, looking just as snazzy on the inside with black and red bucket seats. If that doesn't seal the deal for you, then consider the autographs the Batmobile also bears, which includes Batman stars Adam West and Burt Ward. Curiously, the car is also signed by WWE legend Lawler, as well as Anthony Michael Hall, Jeremy Bulloch, and Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond.

In 2014, Jerry Lawler and his Batmobile had been featured in a segment for the WWE series The JBL & Cole Show. In the video, which has been made available on YouTube, hosts JBL, Michael Cole, and WWE personality Renee Young take a tour of the Jerry Lawler Museum in Mississippi. They get a great look at the car, with "The King" himself behind the wheel to speak about the vehicle. "As you can see, this is an exact replica of the 1966 Batmobile that Adam West and Burt Ward drove out of the Batcave," Lawler explains, pointing out the "ejector seat" and other details of the car. One key difference is that the license plate bears Lawler's name, but it's otherwise very screen-accurate. You can watch that video below.

So, how does a professional wrestler wind up with a Batmobile in the first place? Aside from his work in WWE and other wrestling leagues, Lawler is also a talented illustrator, and as a particularly big fan of Batman and Superman, his original dream was to work for DC Comics. "But then I got sidetracked doing some drawings of wrestlers, and that led to my career in wrestling," Lawler explains in the Batmobile's listing. While signing autographs at a promotional appearance, Lawler met a fan who builds Batmobile replicas, leading to Lawler to purchase one for himself. Of course, Lawler's not saying just how much he paid for the car originally when he bought it years ago.

"How much do you want your own Batmobile? Do you want to cruise around on the Batphone, pretending to talk to Commissioner Gordon or Alfred?" the vehicle's listing asks, knowing full well each and every one of us has such dreams. The only issue is not everyone has a spare $111,000 to burn on a custom car, especially during these times of financial uncertainty. Still, it seems likely someone out there is going to pick this up. This car's sale is handled by MotoeXotica Classic Cars, and you can see photos of the vehicle and find out more information by checking out the official listing at Hemmings.com.