A homemade Batmobile based on the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice design was just towed by Russian police. There is video of the gigantic car getting taken to an impound yard, where it will likely stay for quite some time. A hardcore Batman fan was caught driving the iconic vehicle in Moscow Saturday evening. Police brought "the all-black, lowrider vehicle with giant wheels to a screeching halt as it cruised down one of the main roads into the city," according to reports.

BATMAN BUSTED: A homemade Batmobile got towed by police in Moscow, Russia. https://t.co/20IzMEZzFhpic.twitter.com/uBQixWSqXy — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2020

Apparently, the unidentified owner of the homemade Batmobile did not have the vehicle properly registered. In truth, the vehicle wasn't registered at all, so it was not legal to be on the road in the first place. In addition to the registration problems, the vehicle was allegedly assembled illegally at a private workshop and does not adhere to road safety standards. If that wasn't enough, the 32-year old Russian owner is being fined for the car being bigger than the standard car at six meters (20 feet) long.

All of the aforementioned fines, along with impound fees, should end up costing the owner quite a lot of money. Fast Boom Pro is the shop responsible for making the car and it cost 55 million rubles, which is $842,100, otherwise known as a lot of money. If the owner can afford to pay nearly $1 million for a Batman v Superman replica Batmobile, he might not have any trouble paying off his multiple fines. There are a lot of Batman fans, but they usually go for other designs of the iconic vehicle when having them custom built. Even then, they are mostly used to show and not drive around the town.

Features of the Batmobile replica include "night-vision cameras, thermal imaging, laser-sight aiming and even a model gun that produces actual gunfire sounds." Basically, it's just one huge rubbernecking distraction that could even scare some drivers on the road who are not familiar with Batman and one of his biggest toys. Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder is more than likely pretty happy that a fan would go out of their way to make something he used in the movie. It's even possible that the vehicle shows up in his Snyder Cut of Justice League.

The fate of the homemade Batmobile is unclear at this time. For now, Russian authorities have it and will probably give it back once all the fines are paid. With that being said, there are a lot of steps that need to be taken to get the thing street legal, which might end up being too much money for the owner to pay. Plus, it's just too big. Let's just hope he can use it to tour around conventions to show off to other crazy Batman fans. You can check out video of the car getting towed below, thanks to the ABC News Twitter account.