Georges St-Pierre has confirmed that his Batroc the Leaper character is in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The mixed martial arts and former UFC star is very excited to be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney+ is currently streaming WandaVision, which is the first of the many MCU shows that are on the way. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is up next, with a debut next month, and MCU fans could not be more excited to see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan back together again.

In a new interview, Georges St-Pierre confirmed his return to the MCU. "No one is more excited than I am to come back. I feel very blessed and happy. It was a great learning experience," he says of the series. In between his own takes, St-Pierre would study Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan from the monitors to help inform his acting chops. The actor first appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as the live-action version of Marvel Comics villain, Batroc the Leaper.

Georges St-Pierre has been stepping up his acting game since we last saw him in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. "I started taking it more seriously, and now I'm having acting class every week. Theater, camera acting, audition coaching and English lessons," said the actor, who is originally from Quebec, Canada. "It's a lot of work, and I put in the same amount of work and passion that I used for training. In martial arts, you start at white belt. That's where I have to start with acting. I have to climb the mountain again." Eagle-eyed fans first spotted the actor on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set back in September 2020.

At this point in time, it's unclear how big of a role Georges St-Pierre's Batroc the Leaper will have in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The villain is an elite French mercenary/assassin with incredible acrobatic and fight skills, which makes St-Pierre the perfect choice to take on the role. "I'm a bit of a nerd in this universe," the actor previously said. "I think this passion influenced me in my adventure with mixed martial arts. When I was in the cage I was like a superhero and as soon as I stepped out of the arena I was back to being a normal human being."

For a lot of MMA fighters, being in the cage is like taking on a role and Georges St. Pierre has used that to his advantage over the years. "When you see Conor McGregor, for example, he's playing a role. Fighters play a role," he says. "That's the persona that he gives himself: Love me, hate me, but don't ignore me." Whatever the case may be, it is certainly working out quite well for St-Pierre. The interview with Georges St-Pierre was originally conducted by Variety.