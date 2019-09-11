Dinosaur fans were given a little gift recently when it was revealed that Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World, has filmed a new short set within the franchise. Battle at Big Rock: A Jurassic World Short Film is set to arrive this weekend and came as something of a surprise, even though it was revealed in February that a short was in the works. At the time it was said it would be attached to Hobbs & Shaw. That proved not to be the case. In any event, Trevorrow has now shared new details about the project.

Battle at Big Rock will air on FX this Sunday and will be made available online immediately after. During a recent interview, Colin Trevorrow explained that the short takes place a year after the events of last year's Fallen Kingdom, which means dinosaurs will be out in the real world alongside humans. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Battle At Big Rock is a short film that takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom. It's about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans."

The script for the short was written by Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, who is also working on the script for Jurassic World 3. The cast includes Andre Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd and Pierson Salvador. Trevorrow also revealed that the short will be eight minutes long.

Related: Jurassic World Short Battle at Big Rock Is Coming to FX This Sunday

"It's 8 minutes. It was supposed to be shorter. I know 8 minutes is an eternity on the internet, but I hope people will set some time aside and put on a good pair of headphones."

Under a pretty heavy veil of secrecy, Trevorrow and a small crew filmed the short in Dublin, Ireland earlier this year. This is quite unique, in that Universal Pictures put some serious resources into this short. It features a "giant animatronic dinosaur," for one, which isn't something most short films can claim. Trevorrow also revealed we will see two new species of dinosaur in the short.

"There are two species we've never seen before. The Nasutoceratops, which is a beautiful herbivore that feels like a Texas Longhorn. And the Allosaurus, one of the most iconic dinosaurs of all time. This one was a juvenile in the last movie. She's all grown up now."

At the very least, this sounds like an interesting experiment that can help fill the dino-sized void in our lives until Jurassic World 3 arrives on June 11, 2021. Colin Trevorrow is gearing up to shoot the sequel in the near future and says we'll "hear more about it soon," but isn't ready to dish out any concrete details just yet. This news comes to us via Collider.