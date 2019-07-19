Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo made their way to San Diego Comic-Con to reveal their next slate of projects in their post-Marvel life. Amongst those projects is an adaptation of Battle of the Planets which the Russo brothers intend to turn into a live-action movie. It isn't yet clear if they would be at the helm, and it seems very much like this is in the early stages, but it's a potentially exciting development, considering what the duo was able to accomplish in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The reveal came as part of the Russo brothers' panel at SDCC 2019. Toward the end of the panel, they revealed their upcoming slate of projects. It included previously announced collaborations, such as a new take on The Thomas Crown Affair with Michael B. Jordan and Cherry, which stars Tom Holland and will be their next directorial effort. But Battle of the Planets came as a total surprise. At the very least, Joe and Anthony Russo will produce the adaptation of the Japanese anime series, but they may direct. Joe had this to say.

"If we were to make it, it would be a live-action film."

Battle of the Planets is an American adaptation of the Japanese anime series Science Ninja Team Gatchaman. It debuted in1978 and ran for a total of 85 episodes. The series centers on five young orphans who are trained from a young age to form an elite, intergalactic team known as G-Force. They are sworn to protect the Earth and its allies from otherworldly invading forces. Typically speaking, the members of G-Force would battle said forces from episode to episode.

At the present time, little is known about the movie. No writer is attached and, at the very least, this will have to wait until they're done filming Cherry. Additionally, the brother directing duo announced they're turning the cult comic book series Grimjack into a TV series. This project is set up at Amazon with the Russo brothers producing. So it won't take up quite as much of their time. They admitted this particular title is an obscure one at the panel. Grimjack, originally written by John Ostrander and Tim Truman, centers on a mercenary and his crew who must dig into their own pasts when the titular character's estranged daughter comes to him seeking help.

Preliminary artwork for both projects was shown at the panel. We've included the art below for you to check out. The Russo brothers spent the last handful of years in the MCU, where they directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, before moving onto Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Considering the tremendous success all of those movies enjoyed, to the tune of nearly $7 billion in combined box office and a great deal of critical praise, they should have a very bright and prosperous future ahead, whatever it is they decide to do. This news was previously reported by Deadline.

