The little ones are getting a new children's show in Batwheels, a new animated preschool series in the works at Warner Bros. Animation. Starring a sentient version of the Batmobile, the series will feature some of the most popular vehicles from the DC universe as they fight crime alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl, and the other superheroes of Gotham City. The project will reportedly air on both Cartoon Network and HBO Max on a date yet to be determined.

Of course, the Batman animated vehicles featured on the show have also been given cute nicknames, as it just wouldn't have been a children's show otherwise. The cast's main characters include Bam (The Batmobile), Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing), Buff (The Bat Truck). As a group, the "sentient super-powered vehicles must navigate the growing pains of being a newly-formed super team, as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid."

Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register is executive producing, with Michael G. Stern co-executive producing. Simon J. Smith serves as a supervising producer and Steven Frank of Bang Zoom Ltd. is on board as a producer.

"From Batman: The Animated Series to Teen Titans Go!, superhero storytelling has definitely been one of our superpowers here at Warner Bros. Animation. We are so excited to bring that expertise over to the preschool space and take something that all kids love, cool vehicles, and give it a turbo boost with Batman!" Register said of the series in a statement.

"Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool," adds Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics division. "I can't wait for all the aspiring super heroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters."

Meanwhile, it's going to be a bit longer than we thought before we'll see a live-action version of the Batmobile back on the big screen. It has just been revealed that The Batman, the upcoming movie from Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, has been pushed back from its 2021 release date to 2022. As we're seeing so many other delays with other major projects, the news doesn't come as a shock, but it's still a bummer for those hoping to see Batman back on the big screen next year. A teaser trailer has already been released, and along with a good look at Pattinson as Batman, we can also get a peek at the new Batmobile.

More mature DC fans can also look forward to new episodes of Harley Quinn on HBO Max, as the streamer has put in the order for a third season of the animated show. Starring Kaley Cuoco as the voice of the titular supervillain, the first two seasons of the violent and raunchy series are streaming on the service now. Just know that while Batwheels will be appropriate for small children, Harley Quinn most definitely is not. This news comes to us from Variety.