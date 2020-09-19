Lego is getting in on this weekend's Batman Day festivities with the reveal of a massive Batwing set as it appeared in Tim Burton's original Batman movie. Advertised as a companion piece to the previously-released 1989 Batmobile, the Batwing itself measures at over 4" (11cm) high, 20" (52cm) long, and 22" (58cm) wide. Consisting of a massive 2,363 pieces, the Batwing can even be mounted to your wall for a perfect display. According to the company, Lego will release the Batwing set on Oct. 21, though several new photos give fans a look at how the awesome set will appear.

The level of detail on this new Lego Batwing is insane. It features an opening cockpit with a see-through canopy, adjustable aerodynamic flaps on the wings, and various guns and weaponry. Easter Eggs can also be found on the set, such as an image of Joker's gas balloons on a tiny screen in the cockpit. Three mini-figures are also coming with the set, as it includes a sweet Batman, an alternate Joker, and Joker's boombox-toting henchman. Like the Batwing, the three figures also come with their own display stand to make setting them up just a bit easier.

Released in 1989, Tim Burton's Batman remains one of the most beloved superhero movies ever made. It was the first movie to feature Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, and although many other actors have played Batman in the years since, Keaton still just might be the most popular of them all. With DC fans dying to see him back in the role, Keaton signed on to return as Batman in The Flash movie, which is scheduled to release in 2021. Rumors also suggest that the plan at DC is to use Keaton's Batman in many other movies as well, turning him into the "Nick Fury of the DCEU."

The annual Batman Day celebration began in 2014, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of Batman's very first comic book appearance. Each year thereafter has seen Batman Day falling on the third Saturday in September, and fans of the Dark Knight worldwide have continuously celebrated the special day. Every year, the occasion has marked a great point in time for new Batman projects or collectibles to be announced to the fans, and there were certainly many Lego collectors out there wondering if new content would be announced. As the 1989 Batmobile looks incredible, those DC fans will likely be pretty satisfied.

Fans of the caped crusader can purchase the Lego 1989 Batwing starting on Oct. 21 if they're Lego VIP members. The rest of us will need to wait until Nov. 1 to pick up this bad boy. The set will also reportedly be released with a price tag of $200 in the United States, which is $50 cheaper than the Batmobile cost. These things certainly cost a pretty penny, but it's undeniable that they would look amazing on display in any home. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter with additional details provided by Gizmodo.