Ruby Rose surprised fans by taking a step down from the lead role in the CW's Batwoman ahead of its second season. It was thought to have been due to injuries sustained during filming or maybe the long hours. More than a year later, she gives an update to her story, and reveals the real reason behind her exit: She was allergic to the costume.

"I did find out that I was allergic to latex ... unfortunately, my mask is latex," Ruby Rose explained. "I was getting worse and worse, because as you get more contact with it, I guess you get more reactions. I took off the (mask) at the end, and my face was just hives. My throat was all messed up." The Australian actress added, "It was like it was out of a scary movie."

She also shared a video of her surgery on Instagram furthering the speculation that it was due to injuries endured while filming her stunts, captioned with: "To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck... A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed... I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms... Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt. And to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under."

She later expressed regret that she didn't take more time off to recover following her injury. "I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn't the best idea," she said at the time. "Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that. But as far as being a lead of a show or a film-regardless if it's action or if it's emotional-in whichever ways it's taxing."

She then made it clear on Twitter that it wasn't the stunts on Batwoman that landed her in surgery. "So..For the past few years (decade) I've been dealing with a spine issue," she wrote. "I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair in public, I'd rather put it out there that I'm fine and going to be fine."

She can be seen in her new film, Vanquish on Amazon Prime, where she plays a mother trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Morgan Freeman) forces her to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Javicia Leslie assumed the role of Ryan Wilder/Batwoman in the second season, becoming the first Black woman to play the crime fighter. Season 3 premieres Wednesday October 13, 2021. Ruby Rose's quote on why she left was first reported at kiis1065.com.au.