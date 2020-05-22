Pamela Anderson is not a fan of the 2017 big screen adaptation of Baywatch. Anderson, who starred in the iconic TV series, also had a role in the movie alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron. The movie was not a hit with critics upon its release and it was not a hit at the box office either, though it did manage to make over $177 million globally during its theatrical run. The Baywatch movie currently has an 18% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a new interview with Andy Cohen, Pamela Anderson was asked about her honest thoughts on the Baywatch movie by a talking sunscreen bottle. "I didn't like it," she said bluntly. She went on to say, "Let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television, is just messing with it." It's refreshing to see Anderson be honest about the situation, especially after she was paid to appear in the movie.

Baywatch was a very low budget affair, which was a part of its charm. Watching attractive men and women running up and down the beach in slow motion was another key element of its success, which the movie tried to emulate. However, Pamela Anderson believes the movie could have benefitted from a smaller budget. "$65 million would make a good movie. We made our show for like $500,000," she said. "You have the same explosions, the same sequences of water, that's the fun part. Being creative." Baywatch was a very creative show and ended up with huge worldwide success.

Pamela Anderson was also asked about her infamous sex tape with ex-husband and Motely Crue drummer Tommy Lee. She insists that it was not what people thought it was noting, "That was not a sex tape... It was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on." The video was allegedly stolen from the couple's safe and was released on video tapes until they sued and settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money. The tape, which is iconic in some circles, is now all over the internet. Lee and Anderson were married in 1995 and divorced by 1998.

Pamela Anderson is not alone in not liking the Baywatch movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, but that's how it goes when a cult favorite show tries to make the big screen leap. Even with Anderson and co-star David Hasselhoff, the movie was not able to secure the same kind of success the show was able to attain. Hasselhoff was the mastermind behind the whole series and self-financed it after the first season was cancelled. The actor/singer knew that it would click with people once it was able to get in front of more eyes. You can check out the interview with Pamela Anderson above, thanks to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen YouTube channel.