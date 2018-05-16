Have you ever wondered what it might be like if Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg worked together in a movie? We need no longer wonder, as that very thing is happening and we have an idea of just how wonderfully ridiculous it looks, thanks to director Harmony Korine. The filmmaker has shared a photo from his upcoming movie The Beach Bum, which showcases the Oscar winner alongside the notorious and legendary rapper. The photo doesn't come with a lot of context, but perhaps it's better that way.

Harmony Korine is currently in post-production on The Beach Bum, which serves as his directorial follow-up to 2013's very wild Spring Breakers. The photo, which surfaced on Reddit, shows Korine working on the movie in a sound studio, with an image of Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg both on screen. It's a tough thing to describe, especially with so little context, but it's pretty incredible. McConaughey looks like he has embodied the title of this movie perfectly and Snoop looks, well, like himself. It honestly looks like TMZ could have captured this photo of the two stars actually hanging out while McConaughey was having a rough week.

Currently, there are few plot details available for The Beach Bum, other than IMDB's description of the plot which states, "A rebellious stoner named Moondog lives life by his own rules." Yes, Matthew McConaughey is playing Moondog and, based on this photo, he certainly has nailed the rebellious stoner look. It's hard to even imagine where a guy like Harmony Korine could take something like this, with a leading man who won an Academy Award for his work in Dallas Buyers Club. Whatever the result, based on this photo, this certainly looks like the kind of thing we didn't know we needed until now.

The rest of the cast for The Beach Bum only serves to add to the intrigue of this project. Snoop Dogg is playing a character named Lingerie, which is pretty fantastic. This also features Martin Lawrence as someone who goes by Captain Wack and Zac Efron as Flicker. Efron also recently shared a behind the scenes photo oh his equally ridiculous looking character alongside Moondog. It's amazing to see how far the kid from High School Musical has come. Isla Fisher and Jonah Hill round out the cast.

There is no release date set for The Beach Bum just yet, but the movie is set for release in 2018. Neon is handling distribution and, depending on how it turns out, they may want to release it closer to awards season. That may sound crazy, but Matthew McConaughey is not the joke he once was and Harmony Korine has flirted with greatness in the eyes of many in the past. Even if this doesn't turn out to be Oscar material, seeing this cast in this type of setting seems too good to not at least be curious about. Be sure to check out the photos for yourself below.