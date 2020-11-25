You have now entered Beast Mode. The 80s throwback horror tells the story of a has-been Hollywood producer, who after accidentally killing his lead star, turns to an ancient herbal elixir, in the hope that it will save his career. He makes a dark deal that unleashes a band of bloodthirsty, shape-shifting, ferocious beasts on LA.

In Beast Mode, bad boy actor Huckle Saxton lets fame get to his head and turns into a ferocious beast, ripping Hollywood to shreds. Will he sink his teeth into the role of a lifetime or succumb to the dangers of the Hollywood lifestyle? C. Thomas Howell (The Amazing Spider Man, The Hitcher), Leslie Easterbrook (The Devil's Rejects, Halloween), Ray Wise (Twin Peaks, RoboCop), James Hong (Blade Runner, Big Trouble in Little China), and James Duval (Gone in 60 Seconds, Donnie Darko) star.

Directors on the film are Chris W. Freeman (Mirror Image, Evil Takes Root) and wrote the script, alongside Drew Fortune. Special effects were created by Academy Award winner Brian Wade (Aquaman, Blade, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 and A Nightmare on Elm Street 5).

Beast Mode will be available on DVD and Digital December 1 from Devilworks Pictures in the U.S and Canada.