Apple has revealed the first trailer for Beastie Boys Story. We learned earlier this month that Oscar-winner Spike Jonze had a new documentary on the legendary group set to premiere later this year. Now, we have a little look at what that's going to entail, and it looks to be an intimate, unique experience. How, precisely, it will play out remains to be seen, but it's promised that this will be a "live documentary experience" from director Spike Jonze and the surviving members of the Beastie Boys.

The Spike Jonze directed teaser kicks off with a rendition of the group's hit song Paul Revere while archival clips of Mike D, MCA and Ad-Rock play. We then see Mike " Mike D" Diamond and Adam "Ad-Rock' Horovitz take the stage to present clips to a live audience. It appears Spike Jonze, who directed the group's famous video for Sabotage, isn't taking a traditional approach to looking at the life and legacy of the Beastie Boys. Instead, it will be the boys themselves taking us through their history in front of a live audience.

The documentary came as a result of Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz collaborating on 2018's Beastie Boys Book, which went on to become a best-seller. Sadly, Adam "MCA" Yauch passed away in 2012, so he wasn't able to be a part of the documentary or the book. Mike D and Ad-Rock have been doing their best to keep the group's legacy alive in the years since his passing.

Beastie Boys launched into the mainstream with their landmark debut album Licensed to Ill in 1986. That kicked off a legendary run that included albums such as Paul's Boutique, Check Your Head, Ill Communication and Hello Nasty. They would go on to release music until 2012 with their final album, Hot Sauce Committee Part Two. To this day, they remain the best-selling rap group in history, with more than 50 million records sold worldwide, and seven platinum albums to their name. The group officially disbanded shortly after the passing of MCA in 2012.

The Beastie Boys documentary is produced by Grammy Award winner Jason Baum, Amanda Adelson and Spike Jonze. Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, John Silva, John Cutcliffe, Peter Smith, Thomas Benski, Dan Bowen, Sam Bridger, Michele Anthony, David Blackman and Ashley Newton serve as executive producers. Apple TV+, Apple's streaming service that debuted last November, picked up the exclusive rights to the documentary, so those who wish to see it will have to shell out for another subscription. Or, if you haven't already used up that week free trial, this might be the time to do it.

Alternatively, those who will be in Austin, Texas in March have the opportunity to catch the movie at SXSW, where it will hold its world premiere. Beyond that, Apple has also set a limited engagement in IMAX theaters starting on April 3. Beastie Boys Story will arrive on April 24 on Apple TV+. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.