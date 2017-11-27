Fans of Disney's live-action adaptation Beauty and the Beast will be able to view the stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told once again when the film is re-released on December 1 at the AMC Century City in Los Angeles and AMC Empire 25 in New York. The film, which has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide at the box office, will screen at the two theaters for an exclusive one-week engagement. Members of AMPAS, BAFTA, ACE, ADG, ASC, CAS, DGA, HFPA, MPEG, MPSE, PGA, WGA, CDG and VES will be admitted with a guest to screenings at both theaters with valid membership card. The film was released domestically on March 16 of this year and quickly became the highest grossing film domestically and internationally, and the biggest live-action movie musical of all time.

In his review of the film, A.O. Scott from The New York Times said the film, "revels in joy and enchantment. Its classicism feels unforced and fresh, its romance neither winks nor panders. I almost didn't recognize the flavor: I think the name for it is joy." Mick La Salle from The San Francisco Chronicle said, "Beauty and the Beast has the feeling of old-fashioned Hollywood grandeur. It's a beautiful movie, both in look and spirit, one of the joys of 2017" and Brian Truitt from USA TODAY said, "Rousing new Beauty and the Beast is even better than the original."

Directed by Bill Condon and based on the 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within. The film stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's father; Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra; Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; Hattie Morahan as the enchantress; with Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast is written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers. Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the animated film, provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as three new songs written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice.

