How much would you pay for a VHS tape that you probably won't ever watch? $1? $10? $100? How about a cool $49K? That sounds crazy, right? Well, one Ebay user is asking for that amount. And in exchange, you'll receive one rare, sealed copy of Disney's 1992 Black Diamond edition of Beauty and the Beast.

The classic Disney animated movie has enchanted audiences for decades. Now it can be yours to own on grainy, rotting black tape for the cost of a nice car. This VHS is brand new, and comes complete with the original Pizza Hut coupons that decorated the front of it back upon its initial release. Is it really worth $49K? We're not sure. It is in mint condition. But other copies of the same collector's edition are on sale on Ebay from anywhere between $24.99 to $4k.

We have to assume that some of these cheaper copies are straight up bootlegs from the deep streets of Shanghai. You can spot the fugazi copies right off the bat (they don't have those tasy Pizza Hut coupons. The coloring is wrong, the shape of the box is wrong, it straight up looks like a photocopy. Thanks for playing, Ebay!

Even with the bootlegs, there's much cheaper copies of the actual sealed Black Diamond edition to buy on Ebay and elsewhere. And with it being sealed, this probably means the collector is buying it to keep it sealed. Otherwise, why not just save your money and splurge on one of the $1 copies being sold at the local Goodwill? Beauty and the Beast is one of the staples of the thrift store VHS bin. So many copies were sold when it came out on the home market, it's not hard to find out of box.

Beauty and the Beast was released in 1991 and was an instant classic. It helped reestablish classic Disney animation for a new generation along with other movies such as The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. The movie follows an arrogant prince who is cursed to live as a terrifying beast until he finds true love. Strangely, his chance comes when he captures an unwary clockmaker, whose place is then taken by his bold and beautiful daughter Belle. Helped by the Beast's similarly enchanted servants, including a clock, a teapot and a candelabra, Belle begins to see the sensitive soul behind the fearsome facade. But as time runs out, it soon becomes obvious that Belle's cocky suitor Gaston is the real beast of the piece.

Upon its initial release, Beauty and the Beast earned $145.9 million in the U.S.,and $351.9 million worldwide. It was a huge blockbuster, and continues on as a classic to this day. The movie won an Academy Award for best original song and became the first animated film to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. In 2017, the timeless tale was remade as a live-action movie starring Emma Watson.

And now, someone on Ebay is selling a sealed copy of the VHS for a cool $49K. Do you have that kind of money to spend on a VHS tape? Sure, the format is experiencing a surge in popularity, but by millennial stoners who pay twenty-five cents per tape, if that. This amount of money seems pretty ridiculous. But someone is pretty confident that they can gain a small fortune by selling their long hidden away collectable on the Internet. If you're in the market for a $49K VHS tape containing an old Disney cartoon, you can go bid now at Ebay.