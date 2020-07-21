The box office is still far from normal as movie theater chains have yet to open their doors again. As such, things continue to be a bit weird as blasts from the past manage to top the charts. Case in point, Disney dominated the charts with Beauty and the Beast and Iron Man taking the top spots over the weekend. Not only that but Bohemian Rhapsody, which was made by Fox but now owned by Disney, rounded out the top three.

2017's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, directed by Bill Condon, came out on top of the box office with $467,000 over the weekend. As has been the case since mid-march when AMC, Regal and Cinemark all shut down, the lion's share of the grosses over the weekend came from drive-in theaters. Though more traditional theaters have been opening up around the country, it is still but a small fraction of the available screens in the U.S.

Beauty and the Beast was already a towering success, having earned $1.26 billion during its original run in theaters. So this is just icing on the cake. Similarly, Iron Man, the movie that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, came in at number two with $430,000. Again, Robbery Downey Jr.'s intro as Tony Stark had already earned more than $585 million, to go along with the MCU's cumulative total of $22.57 billion, and counting. Again, just allowing Disney to add a little bit extra to an established success story.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the Oscar-winning Queen biopic, earned $240,000. The movie earned just over $900 million in theaters and its placement on the charts this week helps further cement it as a real crowd-pleaser. Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park continues to enjoy a renewed run at the box office, coming in at number four with $210,000. Another Spielberg-produced classic, The Goonies, finished at number five with $202,000.

While it is certainly a good sign that drive-ins are able to bring in business week in and week out with mostly proven, older titles, the exhibition business still faces a tough road ahead. Tenet was just delayed indefinitely by Warner Bros., which presents major theater chains with a dilemma. They were expecting to open by the end of the month with the promise of a major blockbuster just around the corner to help bring in customers. Without Tenet, it may be tough for them to justify opening, especially with the increased safety measures in place. With that in mind, it may be a little while before we see a new movie with a truly robust opening weekend. Be sure to check out the full list of the top ten below. This news comes to us via Deadline.

Weekend Box Office

1. Beauty and the Beast $467,000

2. Iron Man $430,000

3. Bohemian Rhapsody $240,000

4. Jurassic Park $210,000

5. The Goonies $202,000

6. Relic $177,500

7. Gremlins $155,000

8. Ghostbusters $105,000

9. Most Wanted $103,000

10. Jaws $102,000