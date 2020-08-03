Following the announcement a few months ago that a prequel series focussing on the Beauty and the Beast protagonist Gaston was heading to Disney+, fans have been anxious to hear more about the show. Well, in a recent interview, the legendary composer Alan Menken may have accidently revealed the title of the show, Little Town.

During the interview, Menken discussed the new musical series, which he has described as "a new +Beauty and the Beast prequel."

Whilst discussing the show, Menken refers to the Disney+ as "The Little Town", however further investigation has seemingly confirmed that it will go by the slightly shorter title, Little Town. The title is no doubt a reference to lyrics from the opening number in 1991's Beauty and the Beast, in which the precocious bookworm Belle sings, " Little town. It's a quiet village. Every day. Like the one before. Little town. Full of little people."

The song, titled "Belle", was written by Oscar winner Howard Ashman, who passed away just prior to the release of the original animated movie and is the subject of a new Disney+ documentary set to premiere next week. So, the title Little Town would act as a fitting tribute to the genius playwright and lyricist.

The series, which has not yet formally begun production, come from Frozen star Josh Gad and is being co-created and penned by Once Upon a Time's Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. The plan is to have the show be comprised of six episodes, with the intention for the show to remain a finite, limited series. Menken is currently in talks to craft the music, with 2017's Beauty and the Beast stars Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou respectively. Currently no other stars are attached, but it has been rumored that other stars from the movie could appear in guest spots.

Luke Evans proved to be such a popular choice as Gaston that he will, of course, be returning to headline the Disney+ spinoff. Evans recently discussed the show, and his relationship with fellow returning co-star Josh Gad, saying, "In the back of our minds, we definitely had thoughts about revisiting Gaston and LeFou in a different story, obviously. So, when the idea really came to fruition and we got on board some incredible writers, Josh, especially, had an incredible idea that, once it was born, it just flew itself. And when we pitched the idea to Disney+, they were very excited about it."

One of the more controversial talking points surrounding the Beauty and the Beast remake was the romantic inclinations that Gaston's loyal sidekick, LeFou (played by Gad), seemingly had towards the arrogant war hero. Many felt that this was not addressed heavily enough, and thus one of the aims for the spinoff is to rectify this.

Little Town (if that is what it ends up being called) marks the second spinoff from one of Disney's more popular projects, with the streaming service also planning a spin-off focusing on Billy Magnussen's Prince Anders from last year's Aladdin live action remake. The studio is also going full steam ahead with their feature-length live action remakes, with the likes of The Little Mermaid, Robin Hood, Peter Pan, and Hercules all on the horizon. This comes to us from Variety.