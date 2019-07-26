We may not have seen the last of America's favorite losers just yet, as Beavis and Butt-head creator Mike Judge is teasing bringing them back in a new movie. Speaking at WarnerMedia's party for the Television Critics Association, Judge was asked about the status of a potential Beavis and Butt-head revival, as he's teased his desire to return to the show in the past. Now, Judge says Paramount is apparently interested in a Beavis and Butt-head Do America follow-up movie, and better yet, he already has something in mind for Beavis and Butt-Head 2. "They seem to be still interested in that," Judge says. "I've got some ideas. I think it would have to be something that makes it relevant today. I think I might've figured out a way to do that."

Beavis and Butt-head first premiered on the MTV network all the way back in 1993, becoming an instant hit. The animated series follows the misadventures of two troublemaking teenagers who just can't seem to stop laughing, no matter how serious any given predicament might be. Each episode also featured the boys poking fun at real music videos by various artists. Although controversial, the series was highly entertaining, running on MTV until 1997 when Mike Judge left to pursue King of the Hill. Its theatrical movie tie-in, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, was also a success, grossing over $63 million against a budget of $12 million.

In 2011, Beavis and Butt-head made its return to MTV with an all-new season, much to the delight of its biggest fans. Perhaps the biggest change from the original format was the replacement of the music videos with clips from separate reality shows from the network, such as Jersey Shore and True Life. Maybe the phasing out of music on MTV meant the network was no longer the best home for the classic cartoon, as ratings weren't high enough for more episodes to be ordered. Still, Judge has been teasing a potential revival elsewhere ever since, and it seems logical for the big screen to be the next stop for the hilarious pair.

Also in the interview, Judge spoke about the possibility of a King of the Hill revival, although the outlook isn't quite as good. After first debuting in 1997 and airing for 13 seasons, King of the Hill ended its run in 2010, but many fans remain hopeful for a revival. "I haven't really checked in on that," Judge responded when asked about bringing the Hill family back to television. Still, because the series is finding a new audience on its streaming home at Hulu, there remains hope Judge may one day get the opportunity to revisit Arlen, Texas. "It seems like a lot of people are finding it on Hulu now so yeah, you never know," Judge added.

Judge has found great success in movies and TV in the years following the original run of Beavis and Butt-head, but for many longtime fans of the show, nothing beats the animated classic. If we're lucky, Judge's new idea to bring back the dimwitted duo will bring us some new adventures with Beavis and Butt-head once again. This information comes to us from /Film.