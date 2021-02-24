Beavis and Butt-head are returning with an all-new movie on Paramount+. Last year, it was announced that Comedy Central was reviving the animated series that originally aired on MTV with a two-season reboot. On top of the upcoming series, Beavis and Butt-head are also preparing for their return to cinema with the new movie adaptation announced by MTV Entertainment Group president Chris McCarthy during ViacomCBS' Paramount+ launch event.

Not much else has been revealed about the new Beavis and Butt-head movie at this time, but series creator Mike Judge is reportedly on board to executive produce the project in addition to voicing the titular characters. It's not clear if it will be directly connected to the Comedy Central series beyond following Beavis and Butt-head.

Several other notable announcements were made about Paramount+'s upcoming comedy block. At the launch event, McCarthy also announced that Workaholics would be getting a made-for-streaming movie with original stars Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck. Also in the works is a new series hosted by The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and the return of Amy Schumer's sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, which is coming back after a six-year hiatus.

Beavis and Butt-head originally aired on MTV for seven seasons between 1993 and 1997. The controversial show followed the titular dimwitted teenagers as they caused all kinds of mischief, often harming themselves or others, all the while laughing at everything. The hit series was given a movie adaptation in 1996, Beavis and Butt-head Do America, from Paramount Pictures. The movie was a hit with fans and Judge has teased doing another movie in the years since, though the idea never materialized until Paramount needed new material for its debuting streaming service.

Fourteen years after the original show's run, MTV rebooted Beavis and Butt-head with an all-new season in 2011. Though the style of humor was mostly the same, some fans were put off by the pair watching Jersey Shore and other reality shows with limited music videos, as the content MTV was airing at the time had drastically changed since the 90s. Perhaps the MTV audience was no longer the right platform for Beavis and Butt-head anymore as the reboot didn't pull in high enough ratings to warrant another season.

Fortunately, Comedy Central seems like a much better home for Beavis and Butt-head and the second reboot is likely to do much better. It's a good sign that two seasons have already been ordered ahead of the premiere, showing just how confident the network is in the show. They'll be in good company as well, as other adult animated programming is also in development at Comedy Central such as a reboot of Daria, a Beavis and Butt-head spinoff. Of course, these shows are also standing next to Comedy Central's flagship series South Park.

As with the Comedy Central series revival, it's not clear when the new Beavis and Butt-head movie will premiere on Paramount+, but it's very clear that Paramount is stepping into the streaming scene with a big splash. This news comes to us from Deadline.