That's right! If you're reading this and remember cackling along with the MTV hit movie when it was released, you are 25 years older! Beavis and Butt-Head Do America written and directed by Mike Judge, starring Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Robert Stack, and Cloris Leachman hit the screens in 1996. Paramount Home Media Distribution is releasing the shiny new Blu-ray just in time for the holidays.

Paramount's official description reads, "Widely praised as the end of civilization as we know it, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America follows the brainless pair as they set off on a nacho-fueled road trip to find their stolen TV and score with some hot chicks. Along the way, the metal-head morons become entangled with one nefarious character after another, eventually ending up stranded in the desert and hallucinating in a mind-altering sequence based on and including artwork by musician and artist Rob Zombie. Creator Mike Judge unleashed Beavis and Butt-Head on the big screen on December 20, 1996. Unabashedly offensive, unapologetically stupid, and unexpectedly funny, the film earned $60+ million and cemented Cornholio's place among the pantheon of Hollywood greats."

And here is the full list of special features on the disc as well:

• Audio Commentary by Mike Judge and Yvette Kaplan

• The Big Picture - A retrospective making-of segment that features the journey to the big screen including story, voice casting, and more, including a look at the hallucination scene - drastically different from the animation in the rest of the film - and an extended version of the scene.

• We're Gonna Score! Scoring Beavis and Butt-Head Do America - Composer John Frizzell and Mike Judge detail the use of music in the film and how they came up with the perfect compositions to accompany the visuals of the big adventure

• The Smackdown - A montage of all the characters in the movie getting slapped or fighting

• MTV News "Celebrity Shorts" - With Jennifer Tilly, Snoop Dogg, and MORE...

• Trailers

• TV Spots

• Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

When you pop the Blu-ray in, just keep in mind, for better or for worse, you WILL be speaking like the unruly and absurdly immature dudes, looking to score, and always ready to rock out. It doesn't matter how many times I sit down to watch an episode that I've seen so many times, I begin to giggle and then roar with laugher. It's such a time capsule, and it still holds up.

Those dudes in your class that used to walk around, seemingly unable to help themselves from mimicking the duo, you will be them! You can't help yourself! I had to refrain from watching a few clips to suppress regressing into the screeching of "Bungholio!!" at dinner tonight. You know what? I'm diving in. If this dinner date can't take my 'Huh-Huh-Huh-Huh... BREAKING THE LAW! BREAKING THE LAW, BREAKING THE LAW!' or my salutation of "Uh, hey, baby," maybe we weren't meant to be.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America Blu-ray will be available for purchase on December 7. Find out more details at Blu-ray.com. You can also watch the original series streaming on Paramount+.