Netflix have a lot of intriguing projects on the slate this year, and we now have our first look at one such outing thanks to a newly released image of Tenet star John David Washington in the streaming platform's upcoming thriller, Beckett. The popular streaming giant has promised a new movie every week throughout 2021, with Beckett due for release in the summer.

star in the dramatic thriller from director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino & producer Luca Guadagnino, following a man ensnared in a violent conspiracy while vacationing in Greece. pic.twitter.com/bUjHrhXt5w — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021

John David Washington is looking battered, bloody and overall pretty terrified in this first look image, as he looks to be on the run from some unknown force, causing him to literally have to resort to looking over his shoulder. Beckettfinds John David Washington starring as the titular character, Beckett, one half of a vacationing couple who fall trap to a violent conspiracy with tragic consequences while in in Athens and the Epirus region of Greece. Details surrounding the specificity of this conspiracy or who's behind it remain a mystery, but with an actor of Washington's calibre at the center, watching the secrets slowly unfold should prove to be rather thrilling.

Alongside John David Washington, Beckettstars Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) as April, Boyd Holbrook (Logan)as Tynan, and Vicky Krieps (Hanna, A Most Wanted Man) as Lena. The movie is directed by Italian film director and screenwriter Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, and is being produced by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria). Originally titled Born to Be Murdered,the thriller's script has been written by Kevin Rice from a story by Filomarino.

Despite only a few credits to his name, John David Washington's rise to the tippy top of the A-list has been swift, with the actor having proven himself a Hollywood force to be reckoned with thanks to powerful performances in the likes of the television series Ballers and director Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman. The actor also took the lead in Christopher Nolan's twisted sci-fi action flick Tenet, as the Protagonist, who finds himself fighting for the survival of the entire planet, journeying through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

More recently, Washington starred alongside Zendaya in the romantic drama Malcolm & Marie. Helmed by director Sam Levinson, the movies centers on a director and his girlfriend as their relationship is tested after they return home from his movie premiere and face each other's turmoil during one long night. Made at the beginning of the ongoing global situation, Washington and Zendaya are the only actors to appear in the movie, resulting in an intimate tale that hinges on their talent and their talent alone.

Beckettis just one of several thrilling projects on the horizon for Netflix, with the streamer also due to debut the likes of Liam Neeson's latest action outing, The Ice Road, the revenge thriller Sweet Girl starring Aquaman star Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced, and director Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which finds agroup of mercenaries undertaking a Las Vegas heist during a zombie outbreak. Beckett is scheduled to be released on August 27, 2021, by Netflix. This comes to us from Netflix.