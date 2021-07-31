Netflix has released a new trailer for Beckett. The upcoming action/thriller is led by John David Washington, who is coming fresh off of last year's Tenet. Now, he's returning to the action world in a movie produced by Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadangnino, with Ferdinando Cito Filomarino making his feature directorial debut. This time around, Washington is playing an American tourist in Europe who unwittingly ends up at the center of a dangerous conspiracy and on the run for his life.

The trailer opens with a seemingly happy couple on vacation. Doing some sightseeing and a bit of romance. It all seems fine and well until their car goes off the road. John David Washington's character then finds himself on the wrong side of a suspicious situation. His girlfriend is missing. His account of the events doesn't line up with what authorities have discovered. He then goes on the run in a desperate attempt to get to safety at the U.S. embassy. But as the situation unfolds, it gets complicated and there are clearly larger forces at play.

The cast also includes Boyd Holbrook (Logan and The Predator), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread and The Girl in the Spider's Web) and Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl and Tomb Raider). Marco Morabito, Francesco Melzi d'Eril, and Gabriele Moratti produce alongside Luca Guadagnino. Kevin A. Rice penned the screenplay. As for Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, he previously worked as a second-unit director on Call Me By Your Name, as well as Suspiria, and A Bigger Splash. But this is his first time in the driver's seat.

Beckett centers on American tourist (John David Washington) who is on vacation in Greece and becomes the target of a manhunt following a tragic accident. Beckett is forced to run for his life and becomes desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name. Tensions rise as the authorities close in. Meanwhile, political unrest swells and this tourist falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy.

This is just one of many, many movies that the streaming service has coming down the pipeline in 2021. Netflix is releasing at least one new movie per week, every week this year. In many cases, multiple movies, as they have a slate of more than 70 titles this year alone. It includes hits like Army of the Dead, I Care a Lot, and Bad Trip. Other big releases such as Red Notice and Don't Look Up are set to arrive in the coming months. John David Washington starred in another Netflix flick, Malcolm and Marie, alongside Zendaya earlier this year as well.

Netflix is rolling out the red carpet for this movie next month. It was recently announced that it will hold its world premiere at the Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland. It will serve as the festival's opening movie for its 74th edition. So we should be hearing some critical thoughts on it around that time as well. Beckett arrives August 13 on Netflix. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.