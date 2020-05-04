Wrestling superstar Becky Lynch has had the kind of explosive surge in popularity within the WWE that most wrestlers can only dream of. The women's wrestling champion, who goes by the moniker 'The Man', is often compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin for her everyman connect with wrestling audiences. And now a rumor has started doing the rounds that The Man will be making her way to the MCU soon, based on a tweet by Kris Tapley, host of Netflix's The Call Sheet podcast.

Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood's eye. (Psst: She's also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie...) https://t.co/Ses4qx2sNK — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) May 2, 2020

The tweet is an acknowledgment of the fact that Hollywood is taking notice of Lynch, who has been quietly building up an acting career, following in the footsteps of other WWE wrestlers turned actors like Dave Bautista, Dwayne Johnson, and John Cena. But what is particularly interesting is the statement that she will soon be seen in a Marvel movie.

While Dave Bautista had a successful wrestling career before taking on the role of fan-favorite character Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy, the MCU has, by and large, stayed away from casting action stars in main roles, preferring instead to work with character actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch, and leaving the action to stunt doubles.

But Lynch could well be the next wrestling star to make her mark in the MCU. The wrestler's ability to connect with audiences and make them cheer for her, in spite of playing the villain in many wrestling storylines, would stand her in good stead as a Marvel superhero. There is the added advantage of Lynch being able to pull off many of her own stunts, adding another layer of realism to her character.

The question is, if the rumor does turn out to be true, what character could Lynch appear as in the MCU? With her flaming red hair and athletic moves, the wrestler would normally be a shoo-in for Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff. But that part is already taken. Lynch would also be a good fit for the character of Rogue from the X-Men, who are preparing to join the MCU in the coming years. She-hulk would also be an interesting role for her to play.

It could also be that Lynch plays a villain or a side character instead of the main superhero. The upcoming MCU feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to feature a tournament, which would be a good place for Lynch to showcase the fighting skills that made her a WWE superstar.

For now, all we can do is speculate about the part Lynch might be playing within the MCU. For her next confirmed role that fans can watch, the wrestler will be appearing in an upcoming episode of Billions. She is also set to appear in Paramount Animation's feature film Rumble, for which she will be voicing one of the characters alongside Roman Reigns.