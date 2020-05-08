Whoever had "Kevin James stars as the bad guy in a violent R-rated horror movie" on their bingo card got lucky. The first trailer for Becky has arrived and, yes, the star of King of Queens and Paul Blart: Mall Cop is in it playing a twisted neo-Nazi, certainly representing something totally new for the actor and comedian. The question is, can he pull it off? That remains to be seen, but he's certainly convincing in the trailer. James aside, this looks to be a tense, violent and mysterious home invasion thriller.

The trailer kicks off by showing us a father and his rebellious, angry young teenage daughter, while also showcasing Kevin James, who is wandering about a prison yard. Then, James' character shows up at their lake house, clearly having escaped from prison, to let them know his dangerous dog is on the loose. Things get tense in a hurry from there as the family is held hostage and James gets extra dark. It then kind of turns into violent Home Alone in the woods, with this teenage girl trying to save her family from these convicts.

The cast includes Lulu Wilson (Annabelle: Creation, The Haunting of Hill House), Amanda Brugel (Snowpiercer, The Handmaid's Tale), Robert Maillet (Deadpool 2, Pacific Rim) and Joel McHale (Community, Deliver Us from Evil). Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott (Bushwick, Cooties) directed the movie. Nick Morris, who makes his feature screenwriting debut, co-wrote the movie alongside Ruckus Skye and Lana Skye (The Devil to Pay, Rattle the Cage). Murnion and Milott had this to say about casting Kevin James in such an unexpected role.

"We love challenging actors, and casting them in roles surprisingly different from anything they've done before in order to subvert the audiences' expectations. We all know Kevin James as a lovable and hilarious comic lead in TV and film but no one has ever seen him like this before. As an intimidating, terrifying, neo-Nazi-convict-cult-leader, Kevin's performance will shock you with not only his character's unhinged convictions but also with his horrifying and depraved actions. He brings an intensity and physicality to the role that you have to see to believe, especially in contrast to all of his previous work."

Becky centers on a spunky and rebellious teen (Ouija: Origins of Evil star Lulu Wilson). She is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her dad Jeff (Joel McHale) as they try to reconnect with one another. The trip quickly takes an ugly turn when a group of escaped convicts, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.

The movie had been scheduled to debut at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, and was going to get a theatrical release as well. That, unfortunately, has since been scrapped. Instead, Becky will arrive via On Demand and Digital on June 5 from Quiver Distribution and Redbox Entertainment. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.