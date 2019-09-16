Sam Raimi has lined up another interesting horror project, as he has set out to turn the short Bedtime Story into a feature-length movie. He will produce the thriller, which was picked up by JS Entertainment and Starlight Media. The original was directed by Lucas Paulino and Ángel Torres.

Lucas Paulino and Ángel Torres will return to direct the feature-length version of Bedtime Story. The pair wrote the short, which follows two young boys who are terrorized when their mother's haunting late night tale springs to scary life. Sam Raimi will produce alongside Rob Tapert for their Ghost House genre banner. The production is being made under Ghost House's deal with Starlight.

Craig Flores has also joined the thriller as a producer through his Bread & Circuses Entertainment label. Romel Adam is responsible for bringing Bedtime Story to the table, and will continue to oversee everything, working with Zainab Azizi. The producers are currently seeking writers to adapt the short.

Lucas Paulino and Ángel Torres are known for their work with advertising agencies BBDO and Saatchi & Saatchi, among others. They have worked on a number of commercials in Spain for products that span Coca-Cola, Renault, Toyota, Powerade, Visa, the International Olympic Committee, FOX, and J&B. The pair founded their own advertising agency in 2014 called El Ruso de Rocky. It has since been named the best independent agency in Latin America.

Along as a co-producer on Bedtime Story is Paco Rodríguez, who worked with Lucas Paulino and Ángel Torres at El Ruso de Rocky. The duo's short was discovered at the Fantasia Film Festival by Michael & Shawn Rasmussen. Having previously worked with Sam Raimi and Craig Flores on this past summer's alligator thriller Crawl, they will also be executive producing here.

Sam Raimi last directed an episode of Ash Vs. Evil Dead in 2015. On the directing side of things, he has The Kingkiller Chronicle lined up along with World War 3. He seems more focused on the producing side of things. Following Crawl, he will next be giving the world a Grudge reboot. He is also tied into the video game adaptation The Last of Us and is planning the sequel Don't Breathe 2. This news comes from Deadline.