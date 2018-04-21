The original Beetlejuice movie is 30 years old and talks of Beetlejuice 2 have been around just as long. Late last year it was revealed that Mike Vukadinovich was trying to write a sequel that would include both Tim Burton and Michael Keaton. However, fans know not to hold their breath while waiting for the project to ever get off of the ground. Since then, it was announced that a Beetlejuice musical was in the works, pretty much burying any idea of Beetlejuice 2 hitting theaters any time soon. Now, we have a new fan-made trailer for the sequel that is almost too good and will make you wish that it was real.

The new fan-made trailer for Beetlejuice 2 starts off like an updated version of the first movie with a young couple falling in love, getting married, and then getting into a horrific car crash. The couple are now dead and get visits from Gena Davis and Alec Baldwin, spliced together from older films. The editing is stellar and really makes everything work together seamlessly, creating what looks like an actual trailer for Beetlejuice 2. The ghost with the most shows up at the very end for the perfect tease.

Talks of Beetlejuice 2 started right after the movie hit the big screen in 1988. Many directors and writers have been attached to the project at one time or another, but nothing has gotten past the writing stage. For a while, it looked like the sequel was actually happening under the title of Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, but that appears to be long gone now. Michael Keaton has expressed his doubts about Beetlejuice 2 often over the last handful of years, while Tim Burton seems more hopeful, noting that it would take the right script to get it all together.

Since the original Beetlejuice is 30 years old, many facts have been coming to light about the demented horror comedy. For instance, director Tim Burton has revealed that he initially wanted Sammy Davis Jr. to play the titular role, which would have been pretty interesting. In the end, they chose Michael Keaton and let him go wild. The majority of Keaton's lines were all improvised on the set, letting the actor create a character that has never been seen before or since. Additionally, the ending of the movie was supposed to be a lot darker, killing off Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz.

As for Beetlejuice 2, it really doesn't look like the movie will ever happen. But, this new fan-made trailer goes a long way in showing what the sequel could be, which is awesome and sad at the same time. Maybe it's best to just leave the original Beetlejuice as it is, untarnished and perfect in its own original way. For now, you can check out the excellent fan-made trailer for Beetlejuice 2 below, provided by the Tommy Ross YouTube channel.